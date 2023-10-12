nRichDX to Exhibit at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

News provided by

nRichDX

12 Oct, 2023, 08:58 ET

Visit nRichDX® - maker of the Revolution Sample Prep System™ for liquid biopsy applications - in Booth #822 at AMP 2023. Details at https://www.nrichdx.com/amp2023

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Molecular Pathology 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo will be held 14-18 November 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT located in downtown Salt Lake City.

nRichDX will exhibit in booth #822. Exhibits open at 11:15 AM (MT) on Thursday, November 16, and close at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 18.

Continue Reading
Details for nRichDX at The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP 2023) Annual Meeting & Expo at https://www.nrichdx.com/amp2023
Details for nRichDX at The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP 2023) Annual Meeting & Expo at https://www.nrichdx.com/amp2023

nRichDX will present a poster in collaboration with Agilent Technologies titled, "Unraveling the Link Between Total cfDNA Quantified by Agilent TapeStation cfDNA ScreenTape and Actionable cfDNA Molecules Measured on Downstream Assays."

In addition, nRichDX will deliver a presentation titled, "The nRichDX Revolution Sample Prep System for Liquid Biopsy – Overview and Performance Data" from the Innovation Spotlight Stage 2 in the Expo Hall on Thursday, November 16 at 12:40 PM local time. The presentation will include customer data and experience directly from Revolution System users, including Dr. Shiva Sathyanarayana from the laboratory of Dr. Greg Tsongalis, Professor and Vice Chair for Research, Medical Director, Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

More information about AMP 2023, including specific exhibit hours and events is available at https://amp23.amp.org/.

The nRichDX booth will have the latest information on the Revolution Sample Prep System and associated products for pre-analytical sample handling for the isolation of liquid biopsy analytes from plasma and urine, such as cfDNA, cfRNA, and cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA) extraction. Information will also be available about nRichDX's new Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Origin) for the enrichment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) originating from epithelial tissues in whole blood.

AMP attendees working on or considering liquid biopsy assays, the extraction of cfDNA, cfRNA, circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), or the enrichment of CTCs, are especially invited to visit the nRichDX booth to learn more about how higher yields of these analytes can increase assay performance through better sensitivity and earlier detection of targeted oncology markers.

nRichDX leadership plans to attend and will be available to meet for one-on-one discussions. For more information about nRichDX at AMP 2023, or to set an appointment to meet, visit https://www.nrichdx.com/amp2023.

About nRichDX:
nRichDX® is an emerging leader in sample prep solutions for the isolation of cfDNA and cfRNA and the enrichment of CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 20 mL of plasma or urine sample volumes or up to 40 mL of blood in a single extraction using the company's patented nRicher Cartridge™. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering eluate pooling or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte.

nRichDX Media Contact:
Tom Curtis, nRichDX
Phone: (949)341-1980 x6
[email protected]

SOURCE nRichDX

Also from this source

nRichDX Launches New CTC Enrichment Kit

nRichDX Launches New CTC Enrichment Kit

nRichDX® has launched its new RUO-labeled CTC enrichment kit that uniquely isolates Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from up to 40mL of whole blood...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.