nRichDX to Exhibit at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Molecular Pathology 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo will be held 14-18 November 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT located in downtown Salt Lake City.

nRichDX will exhibit in booth #822. Exhibits open at 11:15 AM (MT) on Thursday, November 16, and close at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 18.

nRichDX will present a poster in collaboration with Agilent Technologies titled, "Unraveling the Link Between Total cfDNA Quantified by Agilent TapeStation cfDNA ScreenTape and Actionable cfDNA Molecules Measured on Downstream Assays."

In addition, nRichDX will deliver a presentation titled, "The nRichDX Revolution Sample Prep System for Liquid Biopsy – Overview and Performance Data" from the Innovation Spotlight Stage 2 in the Expo Hall on Thursday, November 16 at 12:40 PM local time. The presentation will include customer data and experience directly from Revolution System users, including Dr. Shiva Sathyanarayana from the laboratory of Dr. Greg Tsongalis, Professor and Vice Chair for Research, Medical Director, Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The nRichDX booth will have the latest information on the Revolution Sample Prep System and associated products for pre-analytical sample handling for the isolation of liquid biopsy analytes from plasma and urine, such as cfDNA, cfRNA, and cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA) extraction. Information will also be available about nRichDX's new Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Origin) for the enrichment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) originating from epithelial tissues in whole blood.

AMP attendees working on or considering liquid biopsy assays, the extraction of cfDNA, cfRNA, circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), or the enrichment of CTCs, are especially invited to visit the nRichDX booth to learn more about how higher yields of these analytes can increase assay performance through better sensitivity and earlier detection of targeted oncology markers.

nRichDX leadership plans to attend and will be available to meet for one-on-one discussions. For more information about nRichDX at AMP 2023, or to set an appointment to meet, visit https://www.nrichdx.com/amp2023.

About nRichDX:

nRichDX® is an emerging leader in sample prep solutions for the isolation of cfDNA and cfRNA and the enrichment of CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 20 mL of plasma or urine sample volumes or up to 40 mL of blood in a single extraction using the company's patented nRicher Cartridge™. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering eluate pooling or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte.

