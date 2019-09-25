NRMP 2019 Stakeholder Conference Sets Record for Attendee Registration

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to announce that its national stakeholder conference, Transition to Residency: Conversations Across the Medical Education Continuum, will take place October 3-5, 2019 at the Westin Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The meeting offers medical school faculty and administrators, residency program directors, and hospital executives the opportunity to collaborate on ways to strengthen the transition from medical school to residency and to foster the education of young physicians. This year's event has drawn more than 300 registrants, surpassing the attendance of any previous year.

"Residency is an integral part of physician education, but it also poses challenges for students and medical educators," says NRMP President and CEO Mona M. Signer. "We are delighted to see such strong interest in the conference because the Match, which is the bridge between undergraduate and graduate medical education, uniquely positions NRMP to bring all stakeholders together in one venue to engage in discussions and formulate solutions for this important milestone in the lives of doctors."

Plenary Speakers

Nationally recognized thought leaders will share their expertise and lend insights to the conversation:

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel , Chair, Department of Medical Ethics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, will speak on the changes he foresees in undergraduate medical education.

Chair, Department of Medical Ethics, School of Medicine, will speak on the changes he foresees in undergraduate medical education. Dr. Helen Fisher , Chief Scientific Advisor, Match.com, will discuss how to promote "goodness of fit" for Match applicants and residency programs.

Chief Scientific Advisor, Match.com, will discuss how to promote "goodness of fit" for Match applicants and residency programs. Dr. Lawrence Smith , Dean, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra /Northwell, will address the importance of teaching medical students to provide compassionate care to patients.

Pivotal UME-GME Topics

Top experts will lead attendees in small group discussions on topics such as alternatives to USMLE Step 1 screening, quelling application overload, preventing resident burnout, promoting diversity in the physician pipeline, new methods for conducting residency interviews, resources for medical students in the transition to residency, and more. The meeting also features a Town Hall-style forum in which attendees and NRMP leadership will discuss ways the organization can enhance the services and resources it provides to constituents.

For the first time, NRMP will host a four-hour pre-conference workshop on Thursday, October 3. Intended for program directors, program coordinators, and graduate medical education office staff who are new to the Match, attendees will take a deep dive into the processes and policies that govern the Main Residency Match.

More information can be found on the NRMP conference website.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

Contact:

Barry Eisenberg

media@nrmp.org

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program

Related Links

http://nrmpconference.org

