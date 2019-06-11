NRMP Board of Directors Welcomes New Members

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its May meeting, the National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) Board of Directors elected five individuals to the Board for terms that begin July 1, 2019. The NRMP's 19-member Board includes medical school deans, institutional officials and clinical program directors, resident/fellow physicians, and medical students.

"The Nominating Committee received a large number of nominations of accomplished, well-qualified individuals," said NRMP Board Chair-Elect Dr. Steven Scheinman, whose two-year term as Chair also commences on July 1. "The Committee was especially impressed by the five remarkable individuals who have been elected. We look forward to working with our new colleagues as they contribute their wisdom to the NRMP."

The new Board members are:

E. Sander Connolly , M.D., Bennett M. Stein Professor and Vice-Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons . Dr. Connolly is directly involved in mentoring Neurosurgery and Neurology residents in clinical and laboratory settings. He serves on the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Board of Directors and the ABMS Committee on Continuing Certification, as well as on the Board of the American Board of Neurological Surgery.

Michael Kavan , Ph.D., Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Professor in the Departments of Family Medicine and Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Kavan previously served as Creighton's Interim Associate Dean for Medical Education and is currently involved in a revision of the undergraduate medical education curriculum. His national experience includes service as a member and chair of the AAMC Careers in Medicine Medical School Advisory Committee.

Cathy Lazarus , M.D., Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Records at Louisiana State University ( LSU ) New Orleans School of Medicine. Dr. Lazarus, who completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine, also is a Professor of Medicine at both LSU and Tulane University . She previously served as Senior Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Medical Education at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University . She has participated in more than fifteen National Board of Medical Examiners' committees and task forces.

Heather Lillemoe , M.D., a PGY-3 General Surgery resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a T-32 Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine , Dr. Lillemoe serves as Co-Chair of Vanderbilt's Resident Advisory Committee of the Procedural Learning and Safety Collaborative and as a member of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract's Resident & Fellow Education Committee.

Ebony White-Manigault , a third-year Wayne State University School of Medicine student. Ms. White-Manigault's interest is in understanding the transition skills necessary for non-traditional and minority students from matriculation through graduation. She has served as an elected delegate at AAMC conferences and as a student advisor on curriculum development and training gap identification initiatives. She completed her undergraduate work at Saint Xavier University in Chicago before earning a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan .

The term for directors is four years, with a maximum of two terms. The term for resident/fellow and student directors is two years.

The newly elected Board members replace those whose terms conclude on June 30: Dr. Bruce Alexander, Professor of Pathology Emeritus, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Dr. Marc Kahn, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and Student Affairs, Tulane University School of Medicine; Dr. Maria Savoia, Dean for Medical Education, University of California San Diego; Dr. Elliott Kozin, Otolaryngology resident, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; and Dr. Mallika Sabharwal, a 2019 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine transitioning to a Family Medicine residency at Boston University Medical Center.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 42,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

