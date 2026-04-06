NSC Study Highlights Benefits of Workplace Injury Prevention Technology

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National Safety Council

Apr 06, 2026, 10:00 ET

More than 80% of workers report reduced MSD symptoms or no negative impact from emerging tools

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers who use technology to prevent musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) on the job report real benefits: reduced concern about injury, improved posture and greater awareness of risks that lead to pain and strain. This conclusion comes from new National Safety Council research that puts worker experience at the center of the conversation.

The report, Frontline Worker Perceptions of MSD Prevention Technology, draws on an MSD Solutions Lab survey of more than 400 non-managerial workers across diverse industries – including manufacturing, construction, health care and transportation and warehousing – and found that nearly 70% experience job-related MSD symptoms. The MSD Solutions Lab was established in 2021 with funding from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The research also shows that, when the right technologies are implemented appropriately, they can make a meaningful difference.

"For too long, the conversation about MSD prevention technology has centered on employers and developers – not the workers using these tools every day," said Paige DeBaylo, PhD, director of the MSD Solutions Lab at NSC. "Employers are looking for different ways to make their workers' jobs safer and less physically demanding. Many report that these technologies improve safety, reduce strain and support overall job satisfaction. That's why NSC is focused on advancing solutions that help prevent injuries before they happen."

Innovations that provide direct physical support, such as exoskeletons and robots, were most strongly associated with reduced MSD symptoms. Monitoring technologies like wearable sensors and computer vision helped workers identify ergonomic risks and build safer work habits.

Across all technology types, one factor consistently predicted better outcomes: when organizations involve workers in selecting and using these tools, results improve. This reflects a core NSC workplace safety principle — workers are not just recipients of safety solutions; they are essential partners in making them work.

These findings build on the Council's ongoing research and collaboration to advance solutions that protect workers. Learn more at nsc.org/msd

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

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©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council

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