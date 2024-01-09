NSF SleepTech Award Winner Embr Labs showcased at CES Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, named as a winner in the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) 2023 SleepTech® Award, will be featured by National Sleep Foundation (NSF) at CES® in Las Vegas. NSF will highlight winners and finalists of its 2023 SleepTech® Award at its exhibit at the CES conference.

Embr for Sleep
Embr for Sleep

National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) SleepTech® Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology, and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts that rapidly incorporate sleep science and insight into accessible health products and services.

The SleepTech Award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

NSF named Embr Labs the winner for the Sleep Health and Wellness category and Pocket Kado as the winner in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized by the National Sleep Foundation for the positive impact that the Embr Wave, and the power of temperature, can have on sleep. We believe quality sleep is the foundation of a healthy, happy life," said Sam Shames, Co-founder and COO of Embr Labs.

Embr Labs is the maker of Embr Wave®, the leading wearable that utilizes temperature for wellness applications. Embr Wave has been clinically validated and delivers a new category of safe and natural solutions to improve sleep, in addition to managing hot flashes, stress, and thermal discomfort.

"NSF sees the potential that SleepTech® has to help the health and well-being of the public. We congratulate our 2023 SleepTech Award winners and finalists and encourage ongoing innovation to help people get enough of the quality sleep they need," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

National Sleep Foundation is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about sleep health. NSF does not endorse or promote the products, services, performance, or claims of SleepTech® Award applicants. For more information about the National Sleep Foundation, visit www.theNSF.org.

Headquartered in Boston, Embr Labs is the leading healthtech wearable supporting wellness through the use of temperature.

