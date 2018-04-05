NSM Insurance Group Selects ValueMomentum's BizDynamics Digital Platform and iFoundry Rating Engine

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum Inc., a provider of software and services to the insurance, healthcare and financial services industries, announced today that NSM Insurance Group (NSM), a leading program administrator selected ValueMomentum's BizDynamics Digital Engagement Platform and the iFoundry Rating & Product Design solutions to enable the MGA to transform how they distribute, underwrite and service customers for their many unique niche specialized programs and expand into new markets. Pet Insurance was their first program to go live, with more to follow in 2018.

NSM Insurance Group is an industry leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of profitable, industry-specific niche programs. The challenges for NSM included disparate systems for each program, many of which are legacy desktop applications. This leads to lack of workforce productivity and lack of insight into production data. In order to implement a common platform for all programs, christened by Mike Anselmo NSM's CIO, as NSMOne™, NSM selected ValueMomentum's BizDynamics Digital Engagement Platform and iFoundry Rating Engine with support for ISO Electronic Rating Content™ (ISO ERC).

The first program to benefit from this solution was NSM's new program for pets - 4Paws Insurance, and the program went live with ValueMomentum's solutions in less than 6 months. Targeted at consumers and available online on any device – mobile, tablet or PCs, the quoting and policy issuance process is completed is under two minutes.

NSM's CEO, Geof McKernan adds "A key aspect of our growth plans is executing efficiently. While we are laser-focused on profitable and sustainable products for niche industries, we are pleased that we have established a partnership with ValueMomentum to focus on the software and technology that will help us achieve our growth aspirations."

"We selected ValueMomentum's solutions to build upon our current technology investments, improve the productivity of our workforce, and our agency partners, by having them access a single system to perform their work, while affording us the ability to rapidly set up new programs, some of which are based on ISO, and some, proprietary," shares Mike Anselmo, CIO of NSM Insurance Group.

"NSM recognizes the importance of digital engagement with customers, agents, and employees combined with product innovation, as levers to realize their goals for market expansion and competitiveness," said Abhijeet Jhaveri, CMO of ValueMomentum. "We are excited to partner with the NSM team in their transformation journey."

About NSM Insurance Group

For more than 27 years, NSM Insurance Group has been an industry leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs. The company's insurance programs include social services and behavioral health; CAT driven property; collector cars; workers' compensation; staffing; sports and fitness; breweries and wineries; professional liability for architects and engineers; and pet insurance. NSM Insurance Group is aggressively seeking to acquire additional program managers and niche specific insurance businesses. For more information, contact Bill McKernan at 610-808-9561 or visit www.nsminc.com.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to Insurance, Healthcare & Financial Services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technical expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit www.valuemomentum.com .

