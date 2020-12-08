NSSA Releases Transition Paper on Space Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA), a U.S. trade association devoted solely to the U.S. defense and intelligence space enterprise, publicly released a paper today entitled, "Sustaining U.S. National Security Space Leadership: Considerations for the Biden Administration" as a part of their mission to develop leadership perspectives and foster public and government support for the U.S. national security space enterprise. The report details four recommendations to maintain and strengthen U.S. leadership in the national security space domain:

Maintain Executive Office of the President attention to U.S. space policy and strategy. Assert U.S. leadership to shape the space domain, promote the peaceful uses of space, and sustain the space environment for the benefit of all humankind Enhance the industrial and technology bases required to sustain U.S. leadership in space Finalize implementing changes to U.S. national security space management and organization

NSSA is hopeful that with these principles put into place, leaders will be able to "ensure the U.S. is prepared to address the challenge posed by foreign powers deploying and operating space and weapons systems that threaten the freedom of space, jeopardize U.S. military forces, and put the U.S. homeland at risk."

The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) (pending) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. NSSA works to foster long-term cooperation among industry and government, leading the way with expert opinion, insight and analysis. The Association is devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the face of National Security Space for generations to come.

