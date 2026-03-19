NSU's College of Nursing Receives $650,000 in LINE Funding from the State of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Department of Education's Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) program has given Nova Southeastern University's (NSU's) Ron and Assaf College of Nursing a $650,000 award to help address Florida's growing nursing shortage.

In total, the program has given NSU more than $10 million to educate highly skilled nurses for readiness to meet Florida's growing healthcare needs.

A student in Nova Southeastern University’s Ron and Kathy Assaf College of Nursing gains hands-on experience in a patient care setting, applying advanced training and technology to deliver high-quality care under faculty supervision.

The United States is facing a significant nursing shortage, and Florida is particularly vulnerable because of its growing aging population and high demand for nursing care. The Florida Hospital Association projects the state will face a shortage of about 59,100 nurses by 2035, creating an urgency for well-prepared, practice-ready healthcare professionals.

"With the healthcare industry facing critical workforce shortages, our work to prepare our students to become practicing nurses has never been more important," said Stefanie La Manna, dean of NSU's Ron and Kathy Assaf College of Nursing. "The LINE funding supports our ongoing mission to enroll, educate, train, and graduate highly qualified nursing professionals at a time when their roles are in high demand."

The $650,000 in LINE funding, matched by Baptist Health in Coral Gables, Florida, and Lee Health in Fort Myers, Florida, supports scholarships for Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) students, clinical training placements, and specialized simulation programs. These investments enable the College of Nursing to maintain and upgrade simulation programs; provide ongoing training for faculty members, students, and clinical partners; strengthen National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX)-focused teaching platforms; and recruit and educate B.S.N. students. The resources prepare students for first-time NCLEX examination success and help build a skilled nursing workforce.

Since its inception in 2022, Florida's LINE program has become a key catalyst to increase nursing program capacity and graduate more practice-ready nurses. The program supports universities and colleges in updating simulation environments, enhancing clinical teaching resources, providing student scholarships, and strengthening public‑private partnerships to improve workforce preparation.

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu.

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University