NTI Becomes First 8(a) Organization to Adopt Both NCMA CMS and CMBoK Standards

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Namauu Technological & Industrial (NTI), a SBA certified Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) owned 8(a) firm founded and operated by industry-recognized subject matter experts, proudly announces its adoption of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™) and Contract Management Body of Knowledge™ (CMBOK™). This innovative step makes NTI the first Super 8(a) organization to embrace both essential frameworks, reinforcing its commitment to delivering agile, mission-focused solutions to federal government customers.

NTI

As an organization compliant with multiple standards, including ITSM, ISO, NIST, DCAA, CMMC, and CMMI, NTI prioritizes dependable and predictable outcomes for its clients. The integration of the CMS and CMBOK will enhance NTI's internal processes, ensuring that its contract management professionals are equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to excel in their roles and better serve their clients.

"Not only have we chosen to adopt both standards, but we have integrated many of the principles into our proprietary Federal Service Project ManagementSM (FSPMSM) framework," stated NTI CEO, Dr. Kekai Namauu. "This initiative not only enhances our internal capabilities but also positions us as a leader in contract management practices. We are committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professionalism that benefits our customers and the communities we serve."

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, expressed enthusiasm about NTI's pioneering role, stating, "we welcome NTI as the first Super 8(a) organization to the community of adopters dedicated to fostering a standardized and effective approach to contract management that benefits all stakeholders. It showcases exemplary leadership and innovation within the contracting community, demonstrating a powerful commitment to their workforce and customers."

With this adoption, NTI not only aligns itself with best practices but also enhances its capacity to navigate complex government contracting landscapes, ultimately contributing to the success of its clients.

As more small businesses adopt NCMA's CMS, they foster greater engagement within the 8(a) community, benefiting from a common language that promotes clearer communication among federal, state, and local governments, industry partners, universities, and other associations.

This streamlined contract management process only enhances their competitiveness in the marketplace.

