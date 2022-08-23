NTT DATA Joins the Global Plug and Play Innovation Platform to Accelerate Solutions and Services Initiatives

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Plug and Play, the world's leading Silicon Valley-based corporate innovation platform. NTT DATA joined the Plug and Play Enterprise Tech program to leverage emerging technologies and business models in Silicon Valley and beyond. The NTT DATA - Plug and Play collaboration will enable NTT DATA to source and partner with top technology startups to support its ongoing agile innovation strategy and portfolio.

"Improving our business agility by utilizing our assets integrated with our technology, knowledge, and experience is a key strategy for maximizing the values provided to our customers on a global basis during our new Mid-term Management Plan which commenced on April 1st, 2022," said Kazuya Hirota, NTT DATA Head of Silicon Valley Office. "Especially regarding Growth and Emerging technologies, we focus on collaborating with startups with advanced technologies to strengthen our technology competency in the future. Our strategic partnership with Plug and Play will accelerate collaboration with potential partners that contribute to our assets more broadly and more quickly, as well as increase the values we provide to our customers."

"We are very excited to partner with NTT Data's Silicon Valley Office and assist their digital transformation initiatives," said Nate Hinman, Senior Director of Plug and Play Enterprise Tech. "Through the partnership, Plug and Play will help NTT Data partner with early-stage enterprise technologies and bring new innovations to the Japanese market."

Plug and Play specializes in driving innovation in over 20 different industries, including Enterprise Tech. The program covers a wide range of technologies representing almost every function within the enterprise. The partnership with NTT DATA will accelerate the development of technology solutions that correspond to a wide range of focus areas such as big data, customer experience, and cybersecurity.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

