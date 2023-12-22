NTT Docomo Ventures Has Participated in The Angel Round of Web3 Company BLOCKSMITH&Co.

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Yasumoto; hereinafter "NDV") announces that they will invest in BLOCKSMITH&Co. Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter "BLOCKSMITH"), a web3 company that develops blockchain games and provides other web3 services, through a fund managed by the company as an investor in an angel round (ongoing).

  • Pursuing synergies with the NTT DOCOMO Group
(Comment from NTT DOCOMO Ventures Director, Arima Kotake) ‘BLOCKSMITH's new QAQA service, which can be easily started even by those with no knowledge of Web3, allows users to aim for higher rankings and obtain rare and valuable NFTs by answering quizzes on hobbies and categories they are interested in. We believe that this is a very unique service, as playing a lot can make you popular in the community, which in turn motivates users.'
Currently, blockchain services still lack general awareness, making it a challenge to reach a wide user base.

With the participation of NTT DOCOMO Ventures, BLOCKSMITH and the NTT DOCOMO Group will strengthen their cooperation and work together to achieve web3 mass adoption through the realisation of synergies between the two companies.

BLOCKSMITH is also working on the development of its own Facial Recognition Web3 Wallet (patent pending), and by collaborating with the NTT DOCOMO Group, the company will promote the development and implementation of a more convenient and secure Web3 Wallet and enhanced security for blockchain games.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/149

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

