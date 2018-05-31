NTT DOCOMO Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Inbenta

Founded in Barcelona and now headquartered in Silicon Valley, Inbenta has doubled in size over the past two years. Inbenta's patented software based on the Meaning-Text Theory (MTT) is deployed by over 250 large enterprises across 6 continents for a variety of use cases in banking, insurance, telecom, retail, travel, technology, and transportation. Inbenta, with its integrated offering of six enterprise-grade AI and NLP-driven products -- the Inbenta Chatbot, Semantic Search, E-Commerce Search, Knowledge Management, Case Management, and Live Chat, automates over 300+ million real-time customer interactions per year across the web, mobile, social, and SMS channels, and natively supports 30 languages servicing a number of multinationals and diverse support organizations. Inbenta empowers the world's largest enterprise and e-commerce companies to improve customer satisfaction rates and reduce support costs with best-in-class functionality including:

Rapid Time-to-Market: Getting started takes days, not months, giving companies high-performance AI out-of-the-box.

Understands Meaning: Patented NLP technology that utilizes Meaning-text Theory, enabling highly conversational experiences that work with your existing knowledge & content.

Multilingual Support: Native support in over 25 languages, allowing global coverage for the most demanding enterprises.

Deploys Across Channels in Minutes: With open APIs & SDKs, companies can deploy across web, mobile, social, SMS, and more in minutes.

"We're excited to have NTT DOCOMO Ventures as a new strategic investor," said Inbenta CEO Jordi Torras. "Our newest partner brings not only capital, but valuable experience in Inbenta's key markets including Japan."

This investment closely follows Inbenta's business partnership with NTT Communications, which along with NTT DOCOMO, is a division of NTT Corporation. The partnership began with the launch of the service brand COTOHA Chat & FAQ™ for the Japanese market. The service employs Inbenta's semantic search engine and engages customers on multiple interfaces, including through chatbots, FAQs, search tools, and inquiry forms according to customers' needs. The service also leverages Inbenta's analytics platform to extract customer trends and insights based on search histories.

NTT DOCOMO Ventures expects that this investment will strengthen the collaboration between Inbenta and NTT Communications to bring best-in-class AI and NLP technology to the Japanese market.

For more information:

NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

mailto: info@nttdocomo-v.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-docomo-ventures-makes-strategic-investment-in-inbenta-300657203.html

SOURCE NTT DOCOMO Ventures