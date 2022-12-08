NTWRK Appoints Ben Dietz as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTWRK appointed Ben Dietz – a 16-year veteran of VICE Media Group (VICE)– to the newly created role of chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Dietz reports directly to NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant.

Leading strategy, Dietz will be responsible for deal origination and development and communicating, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives for NTWRK. Other initiatives in the near future include reinvigorating NTWRK's brand positioning for partners, galvanizing new brand collaborations, and redefining synergies across the company.

Ben Dietz has been a strategic advisor to media brands and marketing agencies for over 20 years, and was a key member of leadership at VICE Media Group. Source: Kevin Tachman

Dietz has deep expertise in corporate and business strategy, branding, sales, and marketing, all focused on creating value at the overlap of media, brands, and culture.

"Ben is an innovative thinker and will be an essential part of NTWRK's vision – whose business, brand, and leadership experience will be invaluable as we formalize NTWRK's strategic-planning processes," Aaron Levant said in announcing his hire. "We look forward to working with him as he helps drive our focus and executes on our future ambitions as we advance in the social commerce arena."

Dietz was a vital member of the leadership at VICE and was co-founder of VIRTUE, its award-winning agency. He led U.S. media sales and business development during its meteoric growth period and oversaw multi-platform partnerships with Nike, Bank of America, and AT&T, among others. After his tenure at VICE, Dietz led the relaunch of American Express' travel media brand Departures as a digital-first product, and has acted as a strategic advisor to numerous media companies and marketing agencies. In his spare time, he publishes the [SIC] Weekly newsletter and is also the co-founder of the influential "Culture Club" social audio show.

About NTWRK

Premier North American livestream shopping platform NTWRK is where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike – recently winning Forbes' "America's Best Start-Up Employer," Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," and multiple Fast Company recognitions including "Most Innovative Companies." Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

Media Contact:

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

424-402-2374

[email protected]

SOURCE NTWRK