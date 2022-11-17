NTWRK to Be DesignerCon's 2022 Exclusive Live Streaming Partner

Retailtainment Platform NTWRK Will Broadcast Live Today From the 17-Year-Old Art Toy Convention

CONVENTION DATES

November 18 - 20, 2022

Anaheim Convention Center

Live Stream Showtimes

November 17, 2022, 5 p.m. PT - 7 p.m. PT

November 18, 2022, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. PT

November 19, 2022, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. PT

November 20, 2022, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTWRK, North America's premier livestream shopping platform, announced that it will be the exclusive live streaming partner for DesignerCon 2022. NTWRK will host an immersive booth experience where they will retail exclusive art toys from designers such as [email protected], Jason Naylor, and Aaron Kai, and hold prize giveaways to convention-goers. At the same time, almost 50 world-renowned sellers will go live on NTWRK across three days, giving fans and collectors access to exclusive, first-to-market drops.

Some of the art toys that will be available in person and on NTWRK include:

[email protected] x Shepard Fairey Obey 100% & 400%

[email protected] x Aaron Kai Waves 1000%

[email protected] x Greg Mike 1000%

1000% Brett Crawford Selfmade in Gold

Tristan Eaton Let's Bang (Gun) In Yellow

About DesignerCon

Founded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/ vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today's art nerd, geek culture; collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases, pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations.

About NTWRK

Premier North American livestream shopping platform NTWRK is where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike – recently winning Forbes' "America's Best Start-Up Employer," Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," and multiple Fast Company recognitions including "Most Innovative Companies." Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

Media Contact:

Maddy Fitzpatrick

424-402-2374

[email protected]

SOURCE NTWRK