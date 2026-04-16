NUAI Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures - New Era Energy & Digital Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NUAI) risk disclosures in connection with a pending securities class action. Find out if you can recover your NUAI investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

NUAI shares lost 41%, or $1.87 per share, on December 29, 2025, after reports exposed an alleged fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme and fabricated permitting progress. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

New Era Energy's SEC filings contained boilerplate risk factor language regarding its asset retirement obligations. The Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings repeated identical passages acknowledging that "estimating the future restoration and removal costs is difficult" and that "asset removal technologies and costs are constantly changing, as are regulatory, political, environmental, safety and public relations considerations."

Similarly, an October 2025 press release told investors the Company was "pursuing a minor source air permit" that could "typically be approved within 90 days," and that "phase two regulatory permitting" was "underway."

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The complaint challenges these disclosures as materially inadequate. The securities action alleges the Company omitted critical facts, including:

No air quality or construction permit applications had actually been submitted to any government agency, despite claims of "tangible progress" and "significant progress on obtaining air permits"

The Company was allegedly involved in a scheme to transfer wells among related entities and use strategic bankruptcies to evade environmental cleanup obligations

involved in a scheme to transfer wells among related entities and use strategic bankruptcies to evade environmental cleanup obligations Of NUAI's 406 gas wells, 346 were allegedly acquired from companies that went bankrupt operating those same wells

acquired from companies that went bankrupt operating those same wells The Company's ARO liability disclosures allegedly failed to account for the true scope of plugging and remediation obligations tied to wells acquired through related-party transfers

failed to account for the true scope of plugging and remediation obligations tied to wells acquired through related-party transfers Revenue was allegedly siphoned from wells while abandonment and environmental obligations were left unaddressed

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint contends that New Era Energy's boilerplate risk disclosures cannot shield the Company from liability. Stating that estimating ARO costs "is difficult" and involves "numerous assumptions and judgments" is qualitatively different from disclosing that the Company was allegedly the centerpiece of a fraudulent transfer scheme that the New Mexico Attorney General would later sue over.

The lawsuit asserts that generic risk factor language about regulatory and environmental uncertainties does not satisfy disclosure obligations when specific, known problems are already affecting operations. The gap between what was disclosed and what was allegedly occurring is at the heart of this securities action.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When boilerplate warnings omit concrete facts that management allegedly possessed, investors are left without the material information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether NUAI's disclosures harmed your investment or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 1, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NUAI Lawsuit

Q: When did New Era Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 6, 2024 to December 29, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures by Fuzzy Panda Research and Hunterbrook Media, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NUAI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges New Era Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its permitting progress for the Texas Critical Data Centers project, its involvement in a fraudulent oil-and-gas well transfer scheme, and the adequacy of its asset retirement obligation disclosures. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do NUAI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my NUAI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com