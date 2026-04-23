NUAI Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Inflated Permitting Claims - New Era Energy & Digital Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Inflated Permitting Claims: SueWallSt

Critical Information: $1.87 Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased NUAI securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

From a closing price of $4.56 on December 26, 2025, NUAI shares collapsed to $2.69 following corrective disclosures on December 29, 2025, a decline of $1.87 per share, or 41%, on unusually heavy trading volume. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 1, 2026.

The December 29 Revelation

The steepest single-session decline in NUAI shares during the Class Period occurred after Hunterbrook Media reported that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed a lawsuit against New Era Energy, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and CEO Everett Willard Gray II. The state complaint charged the defendants with orchestrating a scheme to siphon revenue from hundreds of oil and gas wells while evading environmental cleanup obligations through related-party transfers and strategic bankruptcies.

The market repriced NUAI shares immediately. Investors who purchased at prices that the lawsuit maintains were artificially inflated saw the value of their holdings erased in a single trading session.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The complaint contends that the market price of NUAI securities was artificially inflated throughout the Class Period because material adverse information was withheld from the investing public. Specifically:

NUAI shares traded at prices reflecting claims of "tangible progress" on permitting and regulatory filings for the Texas Critical Data Centers project, when the lawsuit asserts no applications had been submitted

The market priced NUAI shares as though the Company's oil and gas operations were legitimate, when the action alleges a fraudulent well-transfer scheme designed to evade millions in environmental liabilities

a fraudulent well-transfer scheme designed to evade millions in environmental liabilities When Fuzzy Panda Research published its report on December 12, 2025, shares fell $0.25 (6.9%), removing a first layer of alleged artificial inflation

artificial inflation When Hunterbrook Media published the New Mexico Attorney General lawsuit on December 29, 2025, shares fell an additional $1.87 (41%), removing the remaining alleged inflation

inflation Combined corrective disclosures reduced the share price by approximately $2.12 across the two disclosure events

Investors who purchased during the Class Period paid prices that the complaint alleges did not reflect known risks regarding both the data center permitting status and the fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the price correction here suggests the market viewed the concealed information as highly material to NUAI's valuation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the NUAI recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NUAI Lawsuit

Q: How much did NUAI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 41%, a decline of $1.87 per share, after Hunterbrook Media reported the New Mexico Attorney General's fraud lawsuit on December 29, 2025. An earlier corrective disclosure on December 12, 2025 caused a 6.9% decline of $0.25 per share. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NUAI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges New Era Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its permitting progress for the Texas Critical Data Centers project and concealed its involvement in a fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme involving related-party well transfers and strategic bankruptcies to evade environmental cleanup obligations.

Q: What if I already sold my NUAI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com