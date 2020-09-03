Nuance Named Top Biometrics Vendor by Opus Research in Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept.3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Opus Research's Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview Report.1 The 2020 report puts Nuance's integrated biometric security solutions at the top of the Leader quadrant, ahead of competitive vendors, highlighting that Nuance has the most complete offering across authentication and fraud prevention, proven success supporting multiple factors, IoT applications, and the ability to incorporate new technologies like Deep Neural Networks (DNNs).

The latest report focuses on "Intelligent Authentication" (IAuth), which Opus Research defines as a range of solutions and offerings that have evolved since voice-based authentication to include additional biometric factors (facial, fingerprint, behavioral), fraud detection, digital orchestration, and continuous authentication. The firm evaluated products and services from 20 top vendors, focusing specifically on completeness of offerings and ability to orchestrate the performance of a variety of capabilities, including fraud detection, integrations, and business processes that span friction-free authentication.

Nuance was commended in the report for its comprehensive, integrated authentication and fraud prevention solution across digital and voice channels and recognized for its industry-leading authentication success rate, fraud prevention rate, and outcome of continuous investment in core technology. Nuance was cited as offering a turnkey solution and the largest voice biometrics platform among vendors evaluated. Nuance customers reported better ROIs, higher fraud loss savings, and higher authentication success rates than organizations deploying competing solutions.

"The top offerings in this report are context-aware, meaning they can take a customer's location, past activity, transaction history, and current intent into account to derive the level of risk to assign to a particular customer or activity," said Dan Miller, Lead Analyst, Opus Research. "They should involve minimum or zero-effort on the part of users. In addition to success establishing trusted communications with customers, Nuance has the ability to support passive enrollment within the course of the conversation, using a speech-enabled IVR, VA, or live agent, which helped the company secure the high rating."

"It's an honor to be recognized once again by Opus Research for the sophistication and robustness of our biometric solutions, and I'm exceptionally proud of the team for continually advancing our state-of-the-art solutions," said Brett Beranek, General Manager and Vice President, Nuance. "It's encouraging to see the industry recognize the importance of having solutions that offer flexibility of integration and channel, as well as the winning combination of fraud prevention and authentication. This aligns with the strategy Nuance set out to drive forward years ago and our placement as the leader in this report is a testament to that effort."

Nuance technology is being implemented by more than half of the world's largest financial institutions today, and 8 of the ten largest global telecommunications companies. Over 600 million consumers make more than 8 billion successful authentications yearly using Nuance biometrics. In the last twelve months alone, Nuance has prevented over $2 billion worth of customers' money from getting into the wrong hands.

For more information on Nuance's Conversational AI and Biometrics capabilities, go here.

