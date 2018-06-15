Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Worth 4.38 billion USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Reagent, Kit, Instruments), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid, miRNA), Application (Precision Medicine), End User (Hospitals, Research Center) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2023 from USD 2.77 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing public-private funding for life science research, technological advancements, and increasing automated systems in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 112 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nucleic-acid-isolation-purification-market-229978287.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

By product, the kits segment is expected to dominate the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market in 2018

On the basis of product, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is segmented into instruments, kits, and reagents. In 2018, the kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their low cost and ease of handling in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning.

The column-based isolation and purification segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

On the basis of method, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is segmented into column-based isolation and purification, reagent-based isolation and purification, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification, and other methods. In 2018, the column-based isolation and purification segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market. This method is widely adopted because it is cost-effective, simpler, and faster than organic extraction, and can also be automated.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=229978287

Based on application, the diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is segmented into diagnostics; drug discovery and development; personalized medicine; agriculture and animal research; and other applications (such as forensics and biofuel research). In 2018, the diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the diagnostics segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness of genomic diagnostics among the patient population and increasing efficiency of genomics sequencing in the diagnosis of diseases.

North America to dominate the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

By region, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support are the key factors driving the growth of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market in North America.

The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are highly consolidated with few major companies holding a majority of the market share. In 2018, QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Roche (Switzerland) are expected to dominate the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market. Other prominent players in this market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Illumina (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Promega Corporation (US), GE Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US).

Know more about the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nucleic-acid-isolation-purification-market-229978287.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets