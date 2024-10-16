Nucleus Research Announces Top Ten Predictions for 2025

News provided byNucleus Research
Oct 16, 2024, 11:30 ET
Nucleus's 2025 predictions highlight fundamental tech shifts, including finance and HR systems, AI, Workforce Management, and CPM.
MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Research has announced its top ten technology predictions for the upcoming 2025 year. "Our 2025 predictions highlight an overall technology trend toward practicality and immediate operational benefit," said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research Chief Executive Officer. "The focus on human capital, the move toward integrated over best of breed solutions, and the caution over the hype versus the reality of AI, underscores the change in technology decisions for 2025 toward cost management with solutions that deliver clear value."
Each year, analysts at Nucleus make predictions for the upcoming year based on the rising and falling trends. "We expect technology to remain a strong focus for organizations in the coming year," said Trevor White, Nucleus Research Vice President of Research. "Managing costs and upgrading aging solutions will drive sales toward integrated suites that require minimal user training. Human capital management will continue to be a dominant area as organizations look to manage personnel"
The following are the analysts' top predictions for 2025:
- Bye-bye, best-of-breed
- The rise of converged data storage
- Shopping your own closet
- AI reality check
- BYO-LLM
- Hyperscalers ramp up CAPEX and partnerships to meet surging demand
- CPM vendors enhance excel integrations
- WFM wars
- Breaking down finance silos
- Data control for AI dominance
For the full "Top Ten Predictions for 2025" list and analysis, click here.
About Nucleus Research
Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Nucleus Research
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article