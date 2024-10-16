Nucleus Research Announces Top Ten Predictions for 2025

Nucleus's 2025 predictions highlight fundamental tech shifts, including finance and HR systems, AI, Workforce Management, and CPM.

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Research has announced its top ten technology predictions for the upcoming 2025 year. "Our 2025 predictions highlight an overall technology trend toward practicality and immediate operational benefit," said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research Chief Executive Officer. "The focus on human capital, the move toward integrated over best of breed solutions, and the caution over the hype versus the reality of AI, underscores the change in technology decisions for 2025 toward cost management with solutions that deliver clear value."

Each year, analysts at Nucleus make predictions for the upcoming year based on the rising and falling trends. "We expect technology to remain a strong focus for organizations in the coming year," said Trevor White, Nucleus Research Vice President of Research. "Managing costs and upgrading aging solutions will drive sales toward integrated suites that require minimal user training. Human capital management will continue to be a dominant area as organizations look to manage personnel"

The following are the analysts' top predictions for 2025:

Bye-bye, best-of-breed

The rise of converged data storage

Shopping your own closet

AI reality check

BYO-LLM

Hyperscalers ramp up CAPEX and partnerships to meet surging demand

CPM vendors enhance excel integrations

WFM wars

Breaking down finance silos

Data control for AI dominance

For the full "Top Ten Predictions for 2025" list and analysis, click here.

