Nucleus Research Names Deltek an Expert in the 2023 Enterprise and SMB ERP Value Technology Matrixes

14 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

Deltek recognized for delivering value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been named an Expert in the 2023 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for both Enterprise and SMB-focused ERP technology. Deltek distinguished itself from competitors by delivering value through capabilities and deep functionality across its industry-specific solutions, designed to maximize an organization's performance at every stage of the project lifecycle.

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix is a concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. Vendors are measured on both usability and functionality, factors Nucleus has found are the key drivers of value. Vendors are placed into one of four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators or Core Providers.

"In this year's report, Nucleus found that large and small companies alike are increasingly adopting ERP software, like Deltek, to future-proof their operations and improve flexibility and agility," report author Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research, stated. "Businesses are looking for ERP systems to support multiple business lines and streamline processes while remaining compliant with security regulations – particularly among government contractors."

"Deltek is recognized as an Expert in this year's Enterprise and SMB ERP Technology Value Matrixes, as it caters to businesses of all sizes in industries including accounting, architecture, engineering, construction, consulting and government contracting," Gould continued. "Through a robust portfolio of project-based ERP solutions, including Costpoint, Vantagepoint, Ajera, Maconomy, and others, Deltek provides a wide range of capabilities that businesses can depend on."

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by Nucleus Research, validating our position as an ERP Expert for project-based businesses of all sizes. Deltek combines project-oriented and industry specific functionality to create purpose-built solutions that allow companies to focus on growth and delivering better project outcomes for their customers," said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "Being named an Expert by Nucleus Research is a testament to Deltek's industry leading solutions and expertise, backed by our decades of leadership in government contracting, architecture, engineering and construction, among many other project-based industries." 

Download the Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix or the SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix.  

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

