Nucleus Research Names Infor a Leader in Workforce Management Value Matrix

The report specifically highlights Infor's Infor CloudSuites, a set of industry-specific cloud solutions designed to help organizations improve agility and help achieve a more rapid return on investment. Nucleus's analysis of Infor's customers in WFM unearths several positive aspects of their experiences, all underpinning the company's recognition in the Leader quadrant.

"Infor illustrates the idea that providers of enterprise-wide solutions can have advantages over vendors that focus solely on fewer areas of it, or just one—for example, WFM," said Brent Skinner, principal analyst, Nucleus Research. "Infor has executed on a highly methodical, years-long march into the cloud for all its enterprise suites. The CloudSuite strategy at Infor underscores the vendor's ability to address various customer concerns across the enterprise, not just in WFM or HCM."

Infor Workforce Management has integrated modules to address core HR, labor cost controls, operating efficiencies and agility, time and attendance, scheduling, absence and task management, resource management and benefits administration. The solution is designed to help streamline processes in an effort to assist companies in increasing efficiency and encouraging employees to focus on more valuable work.

"For organizations of any size, finding the right balance between cost savings and increasing productivity and efficiency can be very difficult, even more so when workforce compliance requirements are concerned," said Bill Vellante, vice president and general manager, Infor HCM. "Infor is proud to work with our customers to help drive success through a comprehensive WFM solution that can be used to help align labor management with corporate strategy. To be recognized by Nucleus Research as a Leader once again only affirms, and continues to spur on, our work."

