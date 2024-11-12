Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CPQ market include Conga, Epicor CPQ, Infor, Oracle, and PROS.

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) market evolves, modern solutions have expanded beyond basic quoting functionalities, optimizing complex sales processes through enhanced configurability, pricing precision, and quote generation. The integration of CPQ platforms with CRM and ERP systems has enabled improved real-time data access and streamlined operations, underpinned by advanced analytics. Additionally, the introduction of neural networks, CAD integration, and AI-driven personalization in CPQ systems has driven significant advancements in sales accuracy and customer engagement.

"The adoption of AI in CPQ systems has enabled a more nuanced approach to quote personalization based on comprehensive customer data analytics, which significantly optimizes sales outcomes," said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh. "These technologies have revolutionized the CPQ landscape by facilitating predictive analytics and automated decision-making, greatly improving customer value."

One of the notable trends is the increasing use of neural networks to enhance forecasting accuracy and decision-making in CPQ systems. Neural networks analyze vast arrays of historical sales data, customer behaviors, and market trends, allowing for more precise demand predictions and optimized pricing strategies. This advanced capability supports dynamic and accurate quote adjustments in real-time, adapting to fluctuating market conditions and customer needs.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Conga, Epicor CPQ, Infor, Oracle, and PROS.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Revalize, Salesforce, SAP, Veloce, and Yagna iQ.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Cloudsense, DealHub, ServicePath, and Zuora.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are ModelN and Tacton.

To download the full 2024 CPQ Technology Value Matrix, click here.

