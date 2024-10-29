Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the embedded analytics market include Domo, Infor, Power BI, Oracle, Sisense and Tableau.

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded analytics continues to be a core component of the business intelligence landscape as end-user demands for analytics within their software and service experiences have become ubiquitous and embedded offerings have become critical to customer retention and revenue expansion. Additionally, organizations of all types are leveraging these tools to enhance internal operations by equipping less technical departments and roles with tailored analytics.

"Embedded analytics vendors are focusing their product innovation efforts to align with changing customer preferences, both in terms of functionality and usability," said Principal Analyst Alexander Wurm. "In the build vs. buy debate, embedded analytics platforms significantly reduce traditional costs and development time while improving ease of management for multi-tenant environments."

Vendors are competing to offer comprehensive platforms that include modules for data management, preparation, integration, and governance, with a particular emphasis on capabilities for managing multi-tenant embedded instances. The most successful vendors are also investing in features related to user authentication, permissions, data governance, and attribution to ensure proper data management and maintain confidence in the accuracy of data usage.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Domo, Infor, Power BI, Oracle, Sisense and Tableau.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include GoodData, Logi Symphony, Looker, and Qrvey.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Metabase, ThoughSpot, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are Luzmo, MicroStrategy, Sigma Computing, and Toucan Toco.

