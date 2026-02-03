Nucleus Research Releases 2026 CPM Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CPM market include Board, Infor EPM, Oracle EPM, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate performance management (CPM) in 2026 is being evaluated less on feature breadth and more on the value it delivers through finance ownership, governance, and scalability. Core FP&A capabilities are now expected. Differentiation has shifted to whether finance teams can maintain models, hierarchies, and workflows without ongoing IT involvement and whether platforms can scale participation without recreating spreadsheet sprawl. Customers are prioritizing governed, Excel-familiar interaction, role-based approvals, and controlled write-back to improve adoption while preserving accuracy and auditability.

"CPM buyers are no longer optimizing for the first implementation," said Rebecca Kennedy, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "They are focused on reducing the ongoing cost of change while keeping finance firmly in control of models and processes."

AI adoption in CPM has become more practical and measured. Embedded machine learning is increasingly used to support forecasting, identify anomalies, and accelerate variance analysis, reducing manual review effort rather than replacing judgment. Generative capabilities are most effective when applied to narrative reporting, natural language queries, and guided analysis within governed workflows. Value is highest where AI is tightly integrated with finance-owned models and process context, helping teams move faster without introducing risk.

Usability is now defined by sustained participation and lower cost of change. Platforms are investing in spreadsheet-centric experiences, interactive grids, and dashboard-based inputs to reduce friction for contributors outside finance. At the same time, no-code and low-code configuration tools, templated planning frameworks, and guided setup are enabling finance teams to adjust models and workflows more frequently without external services. This shortens planning cycle resets, supports more frequent forecasting, and maintains governance as participation expands.

As CPM scope expands to include consolidation, close-adjacent workflows, and extended planning, customers are seeing ROI through reduced tool fragmentation, faster cycles, and stronger alignment between financial plans and business drivers.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Board, Infor EPM, Oracle EPM, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Anaplan, insightsoftware, Jedox, OneStream, SAP analytics cloud, and Workday Adaptive Planning.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Acterys, LucaNet, Pigment, Planful, Sage, and Unit4 FP&A.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Centage, Limelight, Solver, Strata Decision, Syft Analytics, and Una Software.

