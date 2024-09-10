Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Industrial IoT Data Platform Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the Industrial IoT data platform market include ABB, Hitachi, Microsoft, PTC, Siemens, and Software AG.

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Nucleus found the IIoT software landscape shifting away from standalone IIoT platforms as vendors repositioned their solutions as data science platforms and emphasized their ability to enhance IIoT workflows within a more data-centric framework. These data platforms prioritize enhanced capabilities for ingesting, cleaning, and transforming vast amounts of industrial data in real-time or through batch processing, alongside machine learning and AI-powered analytics designed for predictive insights.

"Recent changes in the IIoT market are driven by the need for organizations to extract more value from their data," said Senior Analyst Charles Brennan. "To address these concerns, vendors are expanding their hardware options, improving device connectivity, data flow, and overall usability, ensuring that industrial data can be harnessed more effectively."

Additionally, a growing focus on sustainability and decarbonization aligns IIoT solutions with environmental objectives, helping businesses optimize energy use, reduce emissions, and meet regulatory compliance. Nucleus believes these trends will continue to deliver value by enabling organizations to extract more actionable insights from their data, improve asset management, and enhance overall operational efficiency, driving long-term sustainability across industries.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include ABB, Hitachi, Microsoft, PTC, Siemens, and Software AG.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include AWS, Bosch, and Inductive Automation.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Braincube, Exosite, Flutura, Litmus, and Rockwell Automation.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are AVEVA, Envision Digital, Eurotech, Samsung, and Uptake.

To download the full 2024 Industrial IoT Technology Data Platform Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research