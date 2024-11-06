Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Low Code Application Platform (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the LCAP market include Appian, Creatio, Infor Mongoose, Microsoft Power Apps, Oracle APEX, OutSystems, and Zoho Creator.

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments in generative AI and machine learning continue to drive customer value across the Low Code Application Platform (LCAP) market with many platforms now featuring AI-based analytics and virtual assistants that support users with real-time data insights and recommendations. As organizations increasingly rely on hybrid infrastructures, LCAP vendors are enabling faster, more secure data transfers and real-time data synchronization across systems, making applications integration-ready. This flexibility supports better operational continuity and fosters easier data access for comprehensive, up-to-date reporting.

"Recent feature releases across the LCAP market point to continued investment in generative AI and machine learning," said Research Analyst Rebecca Kennedy. "By enabling both non-technical and advanced users to take advantage of AI, LCAP providers are driving greater value for customers while fostering data-driven decision-making."

Usability remains a key focus as vendors release updates to drag-and-drop interfaces, support for cross-platform deployments, and industry-specific templates to support specialized workflows. Additionally, features related to security and governance have expanded to include updated compliance capabilities, automated checks, and role-based access controls to strengthen data integrity in highly regulated environments.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Appian, Creatio, Infor Mongoose, Microsoft Power Apps, Oracle APEX, OutSystems, and Zoho Creator.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Mendix, Nintex, Salesforce, and Servicenow.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include AuraQuantic, Kissflow, Pegasystems, and Quixy.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are Betty Blocks, Globant GeneXus, OpenBots, Quickbase, Retool, ServiceNow, and TrackVia.

