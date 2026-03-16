Nucleus Security Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Two Senior Sales Appointments

Company Names Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Global Sales Amid Growing Market Momentum and Industry Recognition

SARASOTA, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced the appointment of Dave Smith as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Dave Reardon as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. The appointments come on the heels of the company's recently closed Series C funding round and a string of notable recognitions from leading industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, GigaOm, and Frost & Sullivan.

Together, these appointments signal Nucleus Security's commitment to aggressively scaling its go-to-market operations and capitalizing on the significant market opportunity within the vulnerability management and cybersecurity space.

"Having the right solution at the right moment is only part of the equation; you also need the right people to bring it to the world. With Dave Smith and Dave Reardon joining our leadership team, I am confident we have exactly that. These are seasoned, battle-tested leaders who know how to build, scale, and win, and I couldn't be more excited about what we are going to accomplish together for our customers and partners," said Steve Carter, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nucleus Security.

About Dave Smith

Dave Smith joins Nucleus Security as Chief Revenue Officer with an extensive background in scaling revenue organizations across both publicly traded companies and high-growth startups. He brings a proven track record of driving shareholder value and delivering multiple successful exits through strategic revenue growth and leadership. Mr.Smith brings a rare and powerful combination of enterprise-scale experience and entrepreneurial agility to Nucleus Security's leadership team. His appointment positions the company to accelerate customer acquisition in enterprise and government markets, expand its partner ecosystem, and drive sustained revenue growth as it enters its next chapter.

"At the end of the day, our enterprise and government customers need to move fast, prioritize smart, and remediate with confidence. Nucleus Security makes that possible, and I'm committed to ensuring organizations around the world have access to that capability," said Dave Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of Nucleus Security.

About Dave Reardon

Dave Reardon joins Nucleus Security as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, bringing a proven track record of driving growth in the enterprise software and government markets. He brings deep expertise across customer acquisition, cybersecurity, enterprise software, SaaS, and go-to-market strategy, making him uniquely positioned to accelerate Nucleus Security's continued global expansion in the vulnerability management market. Known as a results-driven sales leader, Mr. Reardon has built and scaled high-performing organizations throughout his career, consistently delivering measurable outcomes for both investors and customers alike.

"I've spent my career scaling teams and seizing market opportunities. Nucleus Security is the largest pure play in the exposure management space, and has both the solution and the momentum to do something special, and I'm here to help make that happen," said Dave Reardon, senior vice president of global sales at Nucleus Security.

Industry Recognition and Market Momentum

These leadership appointments build on Nucleus Security's period of significant momentum. In the past year, Nucleus has led a major replacement cycle among enterprise customers, as organizations replace expensive, homegrown unified vulnerability management tools that can no longer meet their needs.

The company has also recently earned recognition from some of the most respected voices in the cybersecurity industry, including Gartner, IDC, GigaOm, and Frost & Sullivan, further validating its innovative risk-based vulnerability management approach.

Combined with the infusion of Series C funding, Nucleus Security is well positioned to extend its technology leadership by delivering a modern and AI-powered approach to unified exposure management. With the current business momentum and these new executive hires, Nucleus is poised to aggressively expand its global customer base and deliver on its mission to help organizations prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities faster and more effectively than ever before.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/get-started/

Contact:

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SOURCE Nucleus Security