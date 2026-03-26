Nucleus Security Named 2026 SC Award Winner for Best Vulnerability Management Solution

Back-to-Back SC Awards Recognition Cements Its Position as the Benchmark for Vulnerability & Exposure Management

SARASOTA, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced that for the second year in a row, it had been selected as the Best Vulnerability Management Solution in the prestigious SC Awards. This recognition from SC Media underscores the Nucleus platform's ability to centralize, prioritize, and orchestrate vulnerability data at enterprise scale.

The SC Awards honor the most outstanding cybersecurity products, organizations, and professionals driving the industry forward. Nucleus' selection for this award again this year reinforces its commitment to providing a scalable, risk-driven vulnerability management platform that empowers security teams to proactively protect their organizations.

According to SC Magazine, "Nucleus Security was named the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category in the 2026 SC Awards by showing the judges how it transforms fragmented data into unified, prioritized, risk-based action. Nucleus aims to empower organizations to move from reactive scanning to faster, smarter AI-driven exposure management.

SC Awards Judge Renee Guttmann, former CISO at Coca-Cola, Royal Caribbean, and Time Warner, said Nucleus Security addressed many important security issues, including customer satisfaction and outcomes.

"Winning this award back-to-back validates what our customers already know, that unified vulnerability and exposure management isn't just a feature, it's a strategic advantage. We're proud to be the platform security teams turn to when the stakes are highest," said Steve Carter, chief executive officer and co-founder, Nucleus Security

Nucleus is leading an industry shift away from traditional vulnerability scanning to building an exposure management orchestration platform that operationalizes context, adapts to each enterprise, and closes the gap between data and action. Nucleus integrates security and asset data from more than 200 tools, business context, and AI-driven exploit intelligence into a shared, up-to-date view of exposure to drive prioritized action and measurable risk reduction across the organization.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/get-started/

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SOURCE Nucleus Security