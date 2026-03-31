Nucleus Security Named Winner of Four Awards at the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, is proud to announce that the company won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Market Leader Exposure Assessment Platform

Market Leader Exposure Management

Market Leader Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

Market Leader Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM)

"Being recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine across four categories is a remarkable achievement and a direct reflection of our team's relentless focus on innovation and customer outcomes. The Nucleus platform is giving security teams a decisive edge, and this recognition confirms we're on the right track," said Tamir Hardoff, CMO, Nucleus Security.

"Nucleus Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Nucleus is leading an industry shift away from traditional vulnerability scanning to building an exposure management orchestration platform that operationalizes context, adapts to each enterprise, and closes the gap between data and action. Nucleus integrates security and asset data from more than 200 tools, business context, and AI-driven exploit intelligence into a shared, up-to-date view of exposure to drive prioritized action and measurable risk reduction across the organization.

Nucleus is leading an industry shift from fragmented vulnerability data to unified exposure management, building an orchestration platform that operationalizes context, adapts to each enterprise, and closes the gap between data and action. By integrating security and asset data from more than 200 tools alongside business context and AI-driven exploit intelligence, Nucleus creates a shared, continuously updated view of exposure that drives prioritized action and measurable risk reduction across the organization.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass, enriching every vulnerability with curated threat intelligence, risk ratings, and exploit flags through Nucleus Insights, embedded directly in your workflows. With powerful dynamic automations and AI-driven prioritization, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program and focus remediation efforts where it matters most. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies, and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About The Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

About Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit

https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security