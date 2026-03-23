Nucleus Security Strikes Gold with Multiple Wins in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced it has been named a Gold Winner in four categories in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. These prestigious honors recognize Nucleus and its executive team for their continued innovation and leadership in helping global enterprises and government agencies prioritize and remediate risk at scale.

Nucleus Security secured Gold honors in the following categories:

Cyber Exposure Management

Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Professional of the Year- Scott Kuffer, Co-Founder, CPO, and COO

Exposure Assessment Platform

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual program honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community.

"Winning multiple Gold awards this year is a powerful validation of our mission to modernize how organizations manage their attack surface," said Tamir Hardof, CMO of Nucleus Security. "As the threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, our team remains focused on delivering the automation and intelligence our customers need to stay ahead of adversaries. Being recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our impact is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and our commitment to our partners."

This recognition follows a landmark year for Nucleus Security, including its recent Series C funding round and its recognition as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms. By unifying data from over 200 integrations, Nucleus continues to serve as the centralized command center for vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation.

"We congratulate Nucleus Security for their standout performance as a Gold award winner in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "Selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide."

To learn more about how Nucleus Security is transforming vulnerability management for the modern enterprise, visit https://nucleussec.com.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/get-started/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security