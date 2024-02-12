Nucleus Security Raises $43 Million Series B Funding to Lead Innovation in Enterprise Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, developers of the market-leading Risk-Based Vulnerability Management platform, has announced it has secured $43 million in Series B funding led by Arthur Ventures and Lead Edge Capital. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in the company's mission to redefine how enterprises manage risk exposure from vulnerabilities across infrastructure, cloud, and application portfolios in one unified platform.

"We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with Nucleus Security during this phase of tremendous growth. The Company has emerged as the innovation leader within the vulnerability and risk management space and has demonstrated unparalleled success transforming vulnerability management programs for large enterprises in nearly every market. This new capital will enable Nucleus to support its growing customer list while accelerating its vision to redefine how businesses manage their attack surface and security posture to prevent cyber breaches and compromises," said Ryan Kruizenga, General Partner, Arthur Ventures.

In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and its allies, joined the Series B round as a new investor and partner. Through this partnership, Nucleus will ensure that its capabilities evolve to serve the needs of government agencies responsible for national security and critical infrastructure.

"We are excited to partner with Nucleus to provide immediate value to our government partners managing vulnerabilities in very complex environments," added Grant Whiting, Partner, IQT.

Reflecting on the company's evolution and its foundational principles, Steve Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nucleus Security, highlighted the genesis of the company's technology from government agencies' challenges in managing vulnerabilities and attack surfaces at scale. "Our journey has now come full circle, enabling us to continue making a profound and positive impact on our nation's security," Carter stated.

This recent infusion of capital is earmarked for a strategic acceleration in product innovation, research, and development. These initiatives further cement Nucleus Security's position as the leader in the risk-based vulnerability management space.

According to Chris Peltz, Practice Lead for VM and AppSec at GuidePoint Security, Nucleus Security's commitment to evolving its capabilities is a testament to its foresight in addressing modern enterprises' rapidly scaling threats. "Having partnered with Nucleus Security for years, it has been positive from both a technology and relationship perspective. As adversaries exploit vulnerabilities at scale much quicker than ever, it is reassuring to see organizations like Nucleus Security invest in capabilities to help customers respond to these time-sensitive threats as quickly as possible," lauds Peltz.

Nucleus Security's acclaim in the cybersecurity industry is further backed by its acknowledgment in five prestigious 2023 analyst reports from Gartner, Forrester, Omdia, GigaOm, and Frost and Sullivan. Achieving leadership positions in two of these reports, Nucleus Security has been recognized as the only platform specifically designed to meet the complex challenges of the world's most extensive and critical vulnerability management programs.

This recognition speaks volumes about the platform's effectiveness and the trust it has garnered among leading enterprises globally, including household names like Motorola Solutions, National Bank of Australia, Abbott Labs, Canva, and Orange Cyberdefense.

"While many enterprises have equipped themselves with advanced technologies for discovering vulnerabilities, the true challenge lies in the effective organization, enrichment, and analysis of this data to make it actionable for decision-makers," said Steve Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nucleus Security. "Those last-mile processes must be in place to deliver the right vulnerability information to the right stakeholders at the right time. This round of funding will accelerate our vision of being the unified platform to realize the full value of all assets, vulnerabilities, and intelligence data and provide the single pane of glass needed to align the security organization to respond to threats appropriately."

To see how Nucleus can transform your organization's vulnerability and risk management program, visit https://nucleussec.com for a free 30-day trial.

About Nucleus

Nucleus is a leading cybersecurity technology firm specializing in Risk-Based Vulnerability Management software and vulnerability intelligence. Its platform is the linchpin for the world's largest, most critical, and most demanding vulnerability management programs.

SOURCE Nucleus Security