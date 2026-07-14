Nucs AI and Segmed Partner to Build the Data Foundation for Precision Oncology

Partnership combines large-scale real-world imaging and clinical data with advanced AI capabilities to accelerate biomarker development, real-world evidence generation, and clinical adoption of precision medicine

Segmed will serve as Nucs AI's preferred data partner for oncology

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucs AI, a company developing AI-powered diagnostic and predictive imaging biomarkers for oncology and theranostics, and Segmed, a leader in real-world clinical and imaging data, today announced a strategic partnership to build the validation foundation for the next generation of AI in oncology.

Precision medicine, at its core, is the ability to predict whether a given patient will benefit from a given therapy. In radioligand therapy, for example, a landmark VISION trial found that more than half of patients treated with lutetium-177 PSMA therapy did not achieve a PSA response. Determining the most accurate prediction requires learning from imaging, clinical context, and outcomes together, at the scale and diversity of real-world care. Models built on narrow or single-site data tend to learn the quirks of one setting rather than the biology of the disease, and they generalize poorly to the real world. By bringing together Segmed's diverse, multi-institutional data library with Nucs AI's predictive models, this partnership attacks the data bottleneck that has constrained the field.

Through the partnership, Nucs AI will access Segmed's network of de-identified imaging and clinical data spanning multiple institutions, geographies, cancer types, modalities, and treatment settings. These resources will support platform expansion and the development of next-generation predictive biomarkers and clinical intelligence solutions. The companies will also jointly develop disease-specific registries, curated research cohorts, real-world evidence initiatives, and validation frameworks to generate clinically meaningful insights for providers, researchers, pharma, and patients.

Segmed's library spans more than 2,800 healthcare partner sites and 150 million imaging studies, representing one of the largest and most diverse real-world oncology datasets available for AI development. The partnership extends Segmed's data infrastructure into molecular imaging, radiopharmaceuticals, and theranostics, opening new applications in biomarker discovery, treatment response prediction, patient stratification, and clinical research. To underscore its commitment, Segmed is also making a strategic investment in Nucs AI to support the co-development of registries, evidence frameworks, and validation capabilities built on Segmed's library.

"Models are not the bottleneck in precision medicine; data is. Specifically, diverse, multi-institutional data that pairs imaging with real clinical context and outcomes," said Nijat Ahmadov, CEO of Nucs AI. "Train on that, and you unlock accuracy and patient-level specificity that imaging alone simply leaves on the table. Just as important, it frees us to go after the problems that matter clinically, not only the ones where a clean dataset happens to exist. Our partnership with Segmed gives us both the breadth and the depth to build precision medicine that actually reaches the patient."

Having already leveraged more than 72,000 lesions in the development and training of its existing models, Nucs AI is now poised for rapid scale. With access to the broader and deeper real-world datasets provided by Segmed, the platform will continue expanding its capabilities across new cancer types, imaging modalities, and clinical applications.

"We have spent years building the data foundation that precision oncology requires," said Jie Wu, PhD, Co-founder & Chief Data Officer, Segmed. "The next step has always been finding partners who know how to use it. Nucs AI is asking precisely the right clinical questions, ones that demand the kind of diverse, multi-institutional, outcomes-linked data we have built. This partnership is what that infrastructure was designed for."

Together, the companies are building the validation infrastructure required for the next era of precision oncology, in which imaging, clinical data, and outcomes are continuously connected to ensure that every patient receives the therapy most likely to benefit them. To mark the announcement, Nucs AI and Segmed will host a joint webinar on July 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET as part of Segmed's Bytes of Innovation series.

About Nucs AI

Nucs AI develops AI-powered diagnostic and predictive imaging biomarkers for oncology and theranostics. The company's platform combines medical imaging, clinical information, and advanced machine learning to support patient-specific treatment decisions, response prediction, and tumor quantification. For more information, visit www.nucs.ai.

About Segmed

Segmed, Inc. streamlines access to diverse, high-quality real-world data, including medical imaging and clinical records, for biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development, and medical device innovation. With a global network of healthcare partners across five continents, Segmed provides researchers with approximately 150 million de-identified, standardized imaging datasets through its proprietary platform, empowering safer, faster, and more equitable healthcare advancements. For more information, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

SOURCE Nucs AI