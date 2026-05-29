Nucs AI Announces Collaboration to Develop AI-driven Response Prediction for Next-Generation Therapeutic Radioconjugates

Collaboration with AstraZeneca is among the first pharma-industry investments exploring the use of a predictive image-based AI algorithm with therapeutic radioconjugates

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucs AI, an AI company developing diagnostic tools and predictive imaging biomarkers for oncology and theranostics, today announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop AI-driven response prediction models for use in research with a PSMA-targeted radioconjugate. The collaboration focuses on metastatic prostate cancer and reflects a growing recognition that predictive imaging-based biomarkers may play a meaningful role in how precision oncology therapies are optimized.

Under the collaboration, Nucs AI will adapt and validate a product for emerging radioconjugates in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The work centers on tuning response-prediction models to the specific characteristics of next-generation therapies, drawing on the platform's foundation in Lutetium-based therapy response predictions. By advancing predictive biomarker development in parallel with AstraZeneca, the collaboration positions AI-driven response prediction to mature in step with the therapies it is designed to support.

"For Nucs AI, the collaboration with AstraZeneca anchors a broader strategic ambition: building a precision medicine engine, a platform for identifying and developing predictive imaging biomarker models across existing and novel therapies. This approach scales beyond a single therapy class or cancer type, extending over time across additional treatment modalities, disease contexts, and therapeutic targets," said Nijat Ahmadov, CEO of Nucs AI. "Nuclear oncology, where imaging-derived biomarkers connect directly to treatment selection, is the natural starting point."

A new generation of therapeutics is expanding the options for intervention in advanced cancer across multiple treatment settings. Yet matching individual patients to the therapies most likely to benefit them remains one of oncology's most persistent challenges. Patient selection has historically focused on confirming whether a therapeutic target is present, rather than predicting whether an individual patient will benefit. Closing that prediction gap is widely seen as the next frontier in precision oncology, shifting patient selection from population-level eligibility criteria toward patient-specific response prediction. Nucs AI's platform is designed to address this gap directly.

The collaboration extends Nucs AI's broader platform work, including: SelectPSMA, developed for outcome prediction in the context of a Lutetium-based PSMA therapeutic radioconjugate; DeepPSMA, for whole-body tumor burden quantification on PSMA PET/CT; and TrackPSMA, for automated treatment response evaluation. Together, these tools form the foundation of the company's growing precision medicine engine for therapeutic radioconjugates.

About Nucs AI

Nucs AI is transforming precision radiology through AI-powered imaging and predictive analytics. Its suite of solutions, including DeepPSMA, SelectPSMA, and TrackPSMA, automates the detection, staging, and treatment response evaluation of tumor-based cancers, empowering clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions. With global partnerships across leading academic medical centers and research institutions, Nucs AI is advancing the future of molecular imaging and setting new standards for AI-assisted theranostics. For more information, visit www.nucs.ai.

SOURCE Nucs AI