Nudge Security Becomes the First AI Security Solution to Discover Shadow AI Agents Beyond APIs

New browser-based discovery extends visibility of shadow AI agents beyond the limits of APIs, closing the largest blind spot in agentic AI security.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge Security today announced it is the first and only AI security platform to offer discovery of shadow AI agents via the browser, extending its agent discovery capabilities to cover platforms that do not provide a robust public API for agent identity and inventory. The new browser-based agentic AI discovery closes a fundamental gap, where other solutions depend solely on platform APIs that many agent-building tools simply don't offer yet. The new browser-based discovery finds AI agents built in Airbyte, Atlassian Rovo, ChatGPT Workspace Agents, Cursor Automations, HyperAgent Agents, OpenAI Workflows, Retool Agents, Zapier Agents, Zoom Workflows, with more planned.

Nudge Security is the first and only AI security platform to offer discovery of shadow AI agents via the browser.

AI agents are quickly becoming a new layer of business logic inside organizations. They hold persistent permissions, connect to corporate applications and data, and can execute tasks autonomously. Yet the platforms where employees are building many of these agents often lack robust public APIs to make those agents visible to security teams. As a result, many organizations have a growing blind spot: the most consequential agents can be the hardest to inventory, attribute, and govern.

"API-only discovery creates a hard ceiling for AI agent visibility," said Jaime Blasco, CTO of Nudge Security. "Most of the platforms where shadow AI agents are actually being built are moving fast, and public agent APIs are not a given. We built browser-based discovery so security teams can see the agents employees are creating and using today, without waiting on platform roadmaps."

Nudge Security's browser-based discovery works through the Nudge Security browser extension, which many customers already deploy for AI governance and identity security. When an employee views, lists, or creates an AI agent in a supported platform, the extension passively observes the relevant agent context and automatically adds the agent to the organization's AI agent inventory. Each discovered agent is mapped to its human creator and enriched with key governance and risk insights, helping teams prioritize review and response.

This browser-based channel complements Nudge Security's existing API-based AI agent discovery, delivering two discovery channels that together provide coverage no API-only tool can match.

Nudge Security's AI agent discovery capabilities are designed to support emerging agentic AI governance programs by helping organizations build an auditable inventory of agents, understand who created them, and identify risks such as publicly accessible agents, hardcoded credentials, unauthenticated connections, or agents connected to high-risk applications.

The expanded browser-based AI agent discovery capability is available now as part of Nudge Security's AI agent discovery research preview. Customers can enable it by toggling browser-based agent discovery on in the browser extension settings. Prospective customers can request access as part of a free trial of Nudge Security.

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security transforms AI and SaaS security governance at the Workforce Edge, where employees make thousands of technology decisions daily. Our automated, policy-driven guardrails reach employees when and where they work, enabling rapid technology adoption while minimizing risk and sprawl. Through unrivaled discovery capabilities, AI-driven risk insights, and behavioral science–based engagement, we make security a natural part of how modern work gets done rather than an obstacle to innovation. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Cerberus Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, and Squadra Ventures.

Learn more at www.nudgesecurity.com and follow Nudge Security on LinkedIn, Reddit, X, BlueSky, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Nudge Security