nuEra Cannabis Announces Kushmas Week Deals and Holiday Savings Across Illinois

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are officially heating up at nuEra Cannabis as the Illinois dispensary leader rolls out Kushmas Week, paired with Extra Savings Days on December 24 and December 26. Designed for medical patients, loyalty members, and adult-use shoppers alike, the seasonal promotion delivers some of the best cannabis deals in Illinois during one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

Running December 18–23 for loyalty members and medical patients, and December 19–23 for non-loyalty customers, Kushmas Week features hundreds of discounted products across flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, beverages, and more. Shoppers can find over 500 items at 40% off, 300+ items at 30% off, and 150+ items at 25% off, while supplies last.

The week also spotlights major brand savings, including 40% off Cresco, IESO, Verano, Aerīz, GTI, and Ascend Wellness, plus 30% off Revolution and 25% off Nature's Grace and Wellness. Fan-favorite brands like Dogwalkers, Good News, Ozone, ROVE, The Botanist, OGEEZ, Journeyman Drinks, and Tales & Travels are also included, giving shoppers plenty of variety to stock up for the season.

Following Kushmas Week, nuEra keeps the momentum going with Extra Savings Days on December 24 and December 26. Highlights include 50% off Cresco and GTI, 25% off accessories, and select penny product offers at participating locations. Qualifying purchases unlock a $0.01 product at stores including Chicago, Urbana, East Peoria, East Dubuque, Pekin, Champaign, Aurora, Harvey, and DeKalb.

Kushmas and holiday deals are available at nuEra dispensaries across Illinois, including Chicago, Chicago SouthLand, Urbana, East Peoria, East Dubuque, Pekin, Champaign, Aurora, Harvey, and DeKalb. Deal availability and selection may vary by store. Full promotion details can be found at nueracannabis.com.

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.

