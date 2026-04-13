nuEra Cannabis Launches Illinois 420 Celebrations with Massive Deals and a Getaway Giveaway

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nuEra Cannabis , a pioneer in the Illinois cannabis market, is redefining the "high holiday" this year. The family-owned retailer is launching its 420 celebrations early, featuring deep discounts and a chance to win an exclusive cannabis-friendly vacation. Starting March 20, fans can enter the 420 Weekend Getaway Giveaway, while massive "Early Access" savings begin on April 12.

nuEra 420 Giveaway Competition nuEra 420 Deals Early Access

By starting deals early, nuEra helps shoppers skip the long lines typically seen on April 20. High Flyers Rewards members get the first pick of the inventory on April 12, with deals opening to the general public on April 13.

Unprecedented Savings on Top Brands

Shoppers will find significant price cuts on the state's most popular brands. From April 12 through April 18, customers can enjoy up to 40% off hundreds of items. This includes favorites from Cresco Labs, GTI, Verano, and Aerīz. Additionally, fans of Wyld, Rove, Midweek Friday and Revolution will see significant markdowns across flower, vapes, and edibles.

The excitement peaks on April 19 and 20. During these final two days, brands like Cresco Labs and GTI jump to 50% off. Furthermore, customers reaching a minimum spend can receive a penny sample at participating locations.

"We wanted to make this 420 about more than just a single day of sales," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra. "By launching our giveaway in March and rolling out early access deals in April, we're giving our community more ways to celebrate safely and affordably. It's our way of saying thank you to the patients and adult-use shoppers who make the Illinois cannabis scene so vibrant."

Win the Ultimate 420 Weekend Getaway

The 420 Weekend Getaway Giveaway offers a curated experience for one lucky winner and their friend. Running from March 20 through April 20, the contest highlights a "NU" Era of cannabis travel. The prize includes a tour of the Ieso Cultivation facility, $100 nuEra Dispensary gift card, $100 gas card, dinner for two at St. Nicholas Brewery, and two-night stay at Woodland Cabins near Shawnee National Park.

Visit a nuEra Dispensary Near You

These promotions are available at all nuEra locations. Whether you are in Chicago, the suburbs, or downstate, our expert staff is ready to guide you through the best deals of the season.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is a family-owned, Illinois-born cannabis retailer. As one of the state's original medical licensees, nuEra focuses on expertise, safety, and variety. They provide a welcoming environment for both seasoned consumers and those new to the cannabis space.

For full promotion details and to enter the giveaway, visit https://nueracannabis.com/cannabis-holidays/420-deals/

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Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561 6850

[email protected]

SOURCE nuEra Cannabis