nugs and Roon Partner to Bring Live Music Fans the Ultimate Music Experience

Integration delivers unified, enhanced browsing, studio quality hi res audio, and exclusive 60-day free trial offers for passionate live music fans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced a new partnership with Roon, the acclaimed music management and playback software. The partnership redefines how live music is experienced, combining nugs' unmatched catalog of exclusive live performances with Roon's unrivaled browsing experience and playback capabilities.

Roon | nugs

The nugs concert catalog includes thousands of official concert recordings from artists like Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Phish, Billy Strings, Grateful Dead, and hundreds more. Roon software unifies browsing of these live recordings with studio recordings from other streaming services and a user's personal files, all in a single interface that understands how fans think about music. This browsing happens on any platform, and the music can be played on any device on the network, with the best sound quality possible.

"At nugs, we've always believed that live music deserves the same quality recording as any studio recording," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. "Partnering with Roon takes that vision to the next level. Together, we're bringing our library of legendary live performances into an environment designed for true music fans, where they can browse, discover, organize, and enjoy all of their shows alongside the rest of their music, with unparalleled playback quality and flexibility."

To celebrate the launch, nugs subscribers will receive a free 60-day Roon trial, while Roon subscribers can enjoy a free 60-day nugs Hi-Res trial.

"Roon's goal has always been to find unique ways to think about how a fan interacts with a music collection. We serve the specialized needs of niche music and audio communities, people who aren't served by mainstream offerings. nugs couldn't be a more natural fit with Roon." said Rob Darling, Director of Strategy, Partnerships, at Roon. "We are so excited about this release. With the nugs integration, music fans can browse a huge world of live and studio music in one app, and play it to any device in their home, with the best sound possible."

Roon enriches the nugs experience by transforming how fans explore and enjoy their live music. Through Roon's intelligent, data-rich interface—featuring artist details, upcoming tours, and reviews—listeners can browse the nugs catalog by artist, year, or venue and experience every performance in audiophile-grade sound at home or on the go. The integration expands the value of both platforms: for nugs subscribers, it offers a new way to organize, personalize, and stream live music across a wide range of devices in lossless hi-res quality, while for Roon users, it delivers exclusive access to nugs' artist-official live recordings, bringing the energy and discovery of live performance into Roon's premium music ecosystem.

For more information on nugs and Roon, please visit nugs.net and Roon.app/.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

ABOUT ROON

Roon is the definitive music experience software for music enthusiasts. Interactive, link-filled artist bios, album credits, liner notes, images, lyrics, and composer details interweave to create an immersive journey through music that transforms how listeners explore and enjoy their libraries. Roon seamlessly unifies personal music files with streaming services within a single elegant interface. Roon unifies devices in your home, streaming to Sonos, AirPlay, and Chromecast as well as delivering bit perfect audio to over 1200 Roon Ready devices from all major manufacturers. Whether listening at home or on the go with Roon ARC, users experience music in unprecedented ways. Learn more at Roon.app.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE nugs