nugs Introduces Welcome Offer, Simplified Plans, and Expanded Platform Access for Live Music Streaming

The latest updates streamline subscriptions and expand viewing options across Android TV devices, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the premier destination for live music streaming, today announced updates to its subscription plans designed to make it easier than ever for fans to experience live music as it happens. Effective today, nugs is introducing a new always-on Welcome Offer for first-time subscribers, simplifying its plan lineup, and expanding access to concert video and livestreams across more platforms, delivering more music and more value wherever fans choose to listen and watch.

At the center of the update is a new Welcome Offer, available exclusively to new nugs subscribers for their first year on the platform. New users can now join for $12.99 per month or $119.99 for the year—less than $10 per month, providing an accessible entry point into one of the world's largest collections of artist-official live concert recordings, on-demand concert video, and exclusive subscriber livestreams.

Alongside the Welcome Offer, nugs is simplifying its subscription structure by consolidating plans into nugs and nugs Hi-Res, replacing the previous Premium and All Access tiers. Moving forward, all nugs subscribers will enjoy unlimited access to over 30,000 official live concert audio recordings, on-demand full-concert video, and access to member-exclusive livestreams, ensuring a complete live music experience across both audio and video within a single plan.

As part of the plan simplification, subscribers previously on the Premium audio-only plan will now receive full access to concert video and exclusive livestreams at no additional cost, expanding their experience while keeping their price unchanged. For a segment of existing subscribers who joined on the standard $19.99/month or $199.99/year All Access plan, pricing will be adjusted down to $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

"At nugs, we're always looking for ways to better serve fans and deepen their connection to live music," said Brad Serling, CEO and Founder of nugs. "With the Welcome Offer, our newly simplified plans, and broader device support, we're giving fans more music, more value, and more ways to experience live shows, whether they're watching from the couch or listening on the go."

The updates build on a year of strong growth for nugs. In 2025, the platform saw a 34% increase in subscriber-exclusive livestreams alongside 20% growth in new subscribers. Platform expansion has also driven deeper engagement: nugs' recent launch on Roku led to a 79% increase in video-on-demand viewership. With expanded connected TV access and more accessible pricing, nugs is positioned for continued momentum in both subscriber growth and fan engagement.

In addition to pricing and plan updates, nugs is expanding its supported platforms to include Android TV devices, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV, making it even easier for fans to enjoy shows on the biggest screens in their homes. These platforms join existing playback support across Roku, Apple TV, BluOS, CarPlay, Android Auto, Sonos, iOS, Android, and the web at nugs.net.

The nugs Hi-Res plan remains unchanged, continuing to offer premium features for audiophiles and video enthusiasts, including 24 bit lossless and immersive audio formats and 4K UHD concert video when available.

Together, these updates reflect nugs' commitment to simplifying live music streaming while delivering more music, more value, and more ways to watch and listen.

For more information on nugs and the new subscription options, please visit nugs.net.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artist, nugs.net makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

Contact:

Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE nugs