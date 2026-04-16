nugs Announces Play Dead, the Official App for Streaming the Grateful Dead Vault in Hi-Res

Exclusive access to newly transferred and mastered hi-res vault recordings, with new releases expected every Tuesday curated by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs , the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced Play Dead, the Grateful Dead-branded app dedicated exclusively to hi-res streaming of the legendary Grateful Dead vault. Authorized by Grateful Dead Productions and developed in concert with Rhino Entertainment , the longtime stewards of the Grateful Dead catalog, Play Dead offers fans unprecedented access to newly transferred, mastered and enhanced live recordings from one of the most beloved and cherished archives in music history.

Play Dead

Play Dead offers Dead Heads unprecedented access to the Grateful Dead's live legacy; bringing together for the first-time ever the Grateful Dead's previously unreleased vault recordings in high-resolution audio, as well as releases previously only available on CD.

With Play Dead, listeners can experience:

Exclusive access to newly transferred, mastered and enhanced recordings from the vault, streaming in hi-res

New vault releases every Tuesday, curated by David Lemieux and mastered by David Glasser

CD-only releases now streaming for the first time, including the "Dave's Picks" series

Previously released live recordings presented in both hi-res and chronological order by performance date, a first in Grateful Dead history

"Play Dead kicks off the largest tape transfer project in the history of rock 'n roll. We are pulling tapes off the shelf of the vault and transferring them at their highest resolution to date, and mastering in the studio for the first time," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. "These tapes were in the room with the band each night, and Play Dead will be the official hi-res streaming home of the vault, browsable chronologically in the order the music was performed. Working with Grateful Dead Productions and Rhino, we are giving listeners unprecedented access to 30 years of live recordings, via one of the greatest live archives ever assembled, with new discoveries coming every single week."

To mark its debut, Play Dead includes 20 previously unreleased shows from the vault, with two new releases every week, offering fans a constantly expanding window into the band's live evolution.

"Play Dead is the most complete way we've ever been able to share the vault," said David Lemieux, longtime Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager. "These recordings capture the band's journey night by night, and bringing them together in chronological order, with newly transferred and mastered audio, gives fans an entirely new way to experience this music. There's always more to discover in the vault, and I'm excited to share something new every Tuesday."

Designed for both lifelong Dead Heads and new explorers alike, Play Dead transforms the way fans connect with the Grateful Dead's unmatched live history, offering a persistent, curated journey through decades of performances, now available at an audio quality geared towards audiophiles.

"Rhino has been proud to steward the Grateful Dead's catalog for decades," said Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino Records. "We're excited to help Grateful Dead bring the vault to life through nugs and Play Dead, giving fans an official new way to experience these legendary live recordings with the care and sound quality they deserve."

Play Dead is available through several subscription options, giving fans the flexibility to stream the vault on its own or seamlessly through nugs:

Play Dead standalone subscription: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Play Dead Add-on for existing nugs subscribers (available directly in the nugs app): $4.99/month or $49.99/year

Play Dead x nugs Bundle (for new customers, with built-in savings): $17.98/month or $169.98/year, starting at a $7 monthly savings for first-time nugs subscribers for the first year

Play Dead app is available on the App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android and on the web at playdead.app. Full subscription details, eligibility, and plan information are available at playdead.app.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artist, nugs.net makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Phish, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net , iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

ABOUT GRATEFUL DEAD

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day - one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart —a feat no other artist has achieved —claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

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