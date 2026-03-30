nugs Offers Free Livestream of Opening Songs from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's Opening Night Show

Fans worldwide can watch the first two songs live on nugs and YouTube from the opening night of the Land of Hope and Dreams American tour

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live concert streaming and official artist recordings, will partner with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to deliver a rare livestream moment as the band kicks off their Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour on March 31 from Minneapolis, MN. For tour dates and ticket information, visit brucespringsteen.net/tour.

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For the opening night of the tour, fans around the world will be able to watch the first two songs of the set live, streaming free across multiple platforms. This rare livestream will be available on Bruce Springsteen's official YouTube channel, the nugs YouTube channel, and at nugs.net/BruceSpringsteen, with additional access for nugs subscribers through the nugs app and connected TV devices.

"As a platform built around connecting fans to the live concert experience, moments like this are exactly what nugs is designed for," said Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs. "We're excited to help bring fans inside the opening night of this tour and give them access to something they typically wouldn't be able to see live."

The livestream will be presented in HD and offered free of charge, expanding access to fans globally and reinforcing nugs' mission to deliver premium live music experiences at scale.

Following the livestream, fans can keep the experience going on nugs, where they can dive into Bruce Springsteen's official live concert catalog. New recordings from the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour will be streaming in the app after each performance, with the full tour available to pre-order on nugs at nugs.net/BruceSpringsteen. From the current tour to iconic performances spanning decades, more than 300 professionally mixed shows by Jon Altschiller are available to stream in Hi-Res and purchase on demand.

The March 31 livestream is part of nugs' broader commitment to partnering with artists to bring high-quality, real-time concert experiences to fans everywhere, whether at home or on the go.

How to Watch:

Watch live for free on YouTube at youtube.com/@brucespringsteen or youtube.com/@nugsnet

Stream free at nugs.net/BruceSpringsteen

nugs subscribers can also watch via the nugs app and supported connected TV platforms

Pre-orders of the official show audio are available now. For more information, to access the livestream, and to sign up to get access to every show from the tour and the Live Archive Series, visit: nugs.net/BruceSpringsteen.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE nugs