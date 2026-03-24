4/20 event features Dogs In A Pile performing Grateful Dead tribute show, $4.20 subscriber tickets, and nationwide livestream access

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced its second annual National Live Music Day 2026 celebration, taking place Monday, April 20, at Ardmore Music Hall in the Philadelphia area. The event will feature rising jam band Dogs In A Pile performing two special "Dogs Play Dead" sets, a one-night-only tribute performance celebrating the music and legacy of the Grateful Dead.

nugs Announces Second Annual National Live Music Day 2026 Celebration with “Dogs Play Dead” Concert at Ardmore Music Hall

Founded by nugs, National Live Music Day is a cultural moment dedicated to honoring the power of live music and the connection between artists and fans. This year's event anchors that celebration with both an in-person concert experience and a nationwide livestream for fans at home.

The 4/20 show is designed as a perk for nugs subscribers and a defining moment for National Live Music Day, reinforcing the platform's role as the home for live music. General admission tickets will be available to subscribers for $4.20, with 420 tickets offered through unique access codes distributed via email. Each subscriber may purchase up to two tickets while supplies last, with tickets going on sale March 25.

For fans who cannot attend in person, the concert will also stream live as a subscriber-exclusive event on nugs, extending the National Live Music Day experience from the venue to living room couches nationwide.

"National Live Music Day is about celebrating live music in all its forms," said Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs. "It's a moment for fans to come together, whether they are in the room or watching from home, and experience that connection in real time. Bringing fans together for a night like this, with Dogs In A Pile honoring the music of one of the most iconic bands of all time, is exactly what the day is all about."

For livestream details, please visit www.nugs.net.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

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314-619-9627

SOURCE nugs