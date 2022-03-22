NUK® Launches Its First Sustainable Baby Care Collection, NUK For Nature™

The paperboard packaging for the pacifiers, cups, plates, and bowls is made from 100% recycled fibers. Additionally, the orthodontic pacifiers include a reusable pacifier storage case and are made using green electricity from renewable sources as part of NUK's 2012 commitment to keeping energy consumption as low as possible with a standardized energy management system. The NUK Pretensil™ set features recyclable paperboard packaging.

"At NUK, we believe that big changes start with small steps, which is why we've focused our efforts on developing a sustainable feeding collection, NUK For Nature," said Antoine Forbin, President, Baby Care at Newell Brands. "We've designed an entire collection to offer parents a more sustainable line of products without any trade-offs to quality. We are proud to be doing our part in designing a better future for our little ones and their planet."

Featuring a simple, natural aesthetic, the NUK For Nature Collection consists of seven new products each of which comes in several nature derived colors and organic aesthetics to match moms' overall style:

Orthodontic Pacifiers, 2-pack (MSRP: $6.99 ): Naturally shaped to soothe just like mom, these pacifiers are made with plant-based plastic from 100% renewable sources, whose origin is independently certified.*

COMFY™ Silicone Pacifiers, 2-pack (MSRP: $5.99): Designed with soft comfort and a perfect fit, this product offers an elevated look at accessible price points.

Everlast Cups Hard Spout (MSRP: $8.49): These cups are 100% leak-proof and feature an extra-durable design.

Everlast Cups with Weighted Straw (MSRP: $8.49): These cups are 100% leak-proof, extra-durable and include a weighted straw to drink from any angle.

Suction Plate + Lid (MSRP: $6.99): Strong suction keeps plates in place and includes lids for easy storage while on-the-go.

Suction Bowls + Lids, 2-pack (MSRP: $8.29): Each bowl features deep curves to help babies get more food onto their spoons as they scoop against the sides.

Pretensil™ Training Set (MSRP: $5.99): Offers a small, easy-grip handle for a baby's natural grasp to support independent feeding.

The NUK For Nature Collection is now available for purchase in-store and online at Target. The collection's availability will expand to additional retailers later in 2022.

For more details on the NUK For Nature Collection and NUK's sustainability efforts, visit www.nuk-usa.com and follow @nukusababy on Instagram.

*Rigid pacifier components made with natural raw materials certified according to ISCC mass-balance requirements.

About NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For 70 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

