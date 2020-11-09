NUK® Provides Parents Peace of Mind with Launch of Expert Resource Hub

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 60 years of experience in providing the highest quality baby care and feeding products, NUK®, part of the Newell Brands family, announced today the brand's expansion beyond products to provide resources for parents nationwide. The 3AM Club – a first-of-its-kind hub for parents seeking support – includes skilled parenting advice and tools unique to the NUK brand. Coupled with a new partnership with March of Dimes – a nonprofit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies – NUK provides peace of mind to parents.

"As a company of parents, we understand having a baby right now can feel overwhelming," said Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "That's why we have partnered with reputable, likeminded sources to provide applicable tools to help people navigate the foreign, emotional and rewarding world of parenting."

Available now, the 3AM Club website boasts bespoke, purposeful resources fit for parents in need of rest and relaxation throughout the long nights of parenthood. Resources available will help to:

Get mom back to sleep: Through NUK's partnership with the Breethe Meditation app, moms have access to calming audio stories, meditations and soothing sounds, helping them calm their minds and fall back asleep after a late-night feeding.

Keep parents informed: In partnership with various child and family sleep specialists, access resources to remain rested, connected and nourished.

Celebrate successes: Reliable and relatable, the hub will celebrate parents' success stories and share real advice from likeminded parents.

In an effort to build a healthy support system for parents around the country, NUK and March of Dimes will also work together to educate and publish informative content that empower mothers.

For more details on the 3AM Club and NUK's partnership with March of Dimes, visit https://www.nuk-usa.com, and follow @nukusababy on Instagram and Pinterest, and @NUKUSA on Facebook.

About NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For over 60 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

