The Revolutionary Design Blends the Comfort of Breastfeeding with the Convenience of a Bottle for a Natural Feeding Experience

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUK®, the #1 hospital-trusted brand for feeding1, introduces the Perfect Match™ 2-in-1 Natural + Anti-Colic Bottle, engineered to deliver a seamless transition between breast and bottle feeding. Featuring a super-soft, skin-like silicone nipple, the Perfect Match bottle adapts to each baby's unique palate, mimicking the natural shape and feel of a mother's breast for a stress-free feeding experience that supports your breastfeeding journey from start to finish.

NUK® Unveils the Perfect Match™ 2-in-1 Natural + Anti-Colic Bottle: The Ultimate Breastfeeding Companion for Stress-Free Feeding

With over 70 years of experience designing the highest quality baby care and feeding products, NUK developed this groundbreaking bottle to meet the evolving needs of modern families. Designed with a nipple that is twice as soft as leading brands, it ensures a mom-like feel that 98% of babies accept2. The bottle also features an advanced and integrated anti-colic venting system that reduces discomfort by minimizing colic, gas, and spit-up without the extra parts and pieces that require clean-up.

"Parents and caregivers want a feeding solution that mirrors the natural breastfeeding experience while addressing common challenges like colic," said Tatia Mueller, Director of Brand Management for NUK at Newell Brands. "The Perfect Match bottle is thoughtfully designed to give parents and caregivers peace of mind with every feed. Its unique nipple material adapts to a baby's mouth, closely resembling the natural function of the breast for an effortless switch between breast and bottle, so feeding is more intuitive for babies and less stressful for parents."

Key features of the NUK Perfect Match 2-in-1 Natural + Anti-Colic Bottle include:

Adaptive Silicone Nipple: Made from ultra-soft silicone that feels like skin, the nipple adapts to your baby's individual palate, creating a custom feeding experience for every baby.

Made from ultra-soft silicone that feels like skin, the nipple adapts to your baby's individual palate, creating a custom feeding experience for every baby. Breast-Like Comfort: The bottle's wide, sloped nipple promotes natural latch and sucking patterns, closely simulating the breastfeeding experience to support a smooth transition from breast to bottle and back.

The bottle's wide, sloped nipple promotes natural latch and sucking patterns, closely simulating the breastfeeding experience to support a smooth transition from breast to bottle and back. Venting: The built-in venting system reduces colic symptoms by allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby's stomach, ensuring a more comfortable feeding experience with less fuss and no extra parts to clean.

The built-in venting system reduces colic symptoms by allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby's stomach, ensuring a more comfortable feeding experience with less fuss and no extra parts to clean. SafeTemp™ Indicator: A color-changing SafeTemp™ indicator on the bottle alerts parents if the milk is too hot, giving them confidence that their baby's food is at a safe temperature.

The NUK Perfect Match 2-in-1 Natural + Anti-Colic Bottle (MSRP: $7.99-$19.99) is available now in 5oz and 8oz at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Discover the future of feeding and learn more about the Perfect Match by following @NUK on Instagram and Facebook.

1Based on industry data

22023 NUK Next Gen Bottle Study

About NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For 70 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands