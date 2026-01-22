Numa and UVeye Integrate to Deliver a Complete Detection-to-Conversion Solution for Dealerships

New integration helps dealerships ensure UVeye's automated inspections are fully addressed and converted into approved repair work to drive more revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa , a trusted AI solution for dealership customer operations, today announced a new integration with UVeye , the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology. The integration brings UVeye's real-time, AI-powered, comprehensive automotive inspections into Numa's AI-powered advisor workflow, enabling service teams to convert 100% of inspection detections into approved work through smarter prioritization, clearer communication, and built-in objection handling.

"Advisors are often managing dozens of customers at once and don't always know which inspection results require immediate outreach, how to explain technical findings in plain language, or how to respond when customers hesitate," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO and co-founder of Numa. "The Numa – UVeye integration closes this gap by embedding inspection intelligence directly into Numa's advisor workflow, ensuring every inspection is fully addressed, and every high-impact finding gets the right follow-up at the right time."

By bringing UVeye's visual, data-backed inspections into Numa's AI advisor workflow, the integration gives service teams the context, language, and confidence they need to have better conversations with customers and ultimately drive higher inspection conversion without adding more work.

"UVeye gives dealerships instant, objective, and visual proof of vehicle condition at scale," said Omer Bar-Joseph, Chief Revenue Officer at UVeye. "By integrating with tools like Numa, we're helping dealerships ensure that insight actually drives decisions and outcomes by empowering advisors to communicate findings clearly and confidently in the moments that matter most."

When a vehicle is scanned by UVeye, inspection results automatically flow into Numa's advisor Smart Inbox and task system. Numa's AI analyzes each finding and guides advisors on what to do next, without relying on manual reminders or additional systems. Safety-critical issues are surfaced for immediate outreach, while lower-priority findings are handled through automated follow-up. Technical inspection language is translated into clear, customer-friendly explanations that advisors can use in real-time, and common customer objections are anticipated with pre-built responses. If a customer can't be reached by phone, advisors can send pre-drafted SMS messages with one tap, ensuring timely communication while the vehicle is still at the dealership as well as after it leaves.

For dealerships, the integration helps service teams move faster and communicate more effectively. Advisors know exactly what to say and which findings matter most; inspection follow-up becomes consistent rather than dependent on memory or manual effort; and 100% of inspection detection turns into approved work without increasing advisor workload.

About Numa

Numa is the AI platform elite dealerships use to run customer operations. Our mission is to build the AI-native dealership and help dealers increase profitability by 300% by 2027.

Numa unifies every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels, and deploys AI agents that manage conversations and operational workflows in real time—while intentionally keeping humans in the loop where judgment, empathy, and trust matter most.

Trusted by more than 1,200 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #168 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

To learn more, visit www.numa.com .

SOURCE Numa