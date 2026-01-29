Numa Introduces LiveCSI--AI-Powered, Real-Time, and the End of CSI as We Know It

Dealerships move from delayed surveys to real-time customer experience—giving dealers the chance to save customers before they're lost.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa , the leading AI platform for dealership customer operations, today announced the launch of an industry initiative – LiveCSI , the industry's first real-time, AI-powered customer satisfaction dashboard for automotive dealerships. LiveCSI replaces lagging CSI surveys—often delivered 30 to 60 days after a customer visit—with live visibility into how customers feel right now, when action can still be taken.

For decades, CSI has served as automotive's primary performance metric. In reality, it has become a rear-view scorecard—revealing damage after customers have churned, reviews have posted, and OEM incentives are already at risk. LiveCSI marks a fundamental shift: from measuring yesterday to managing today.

At its core, exceptional customer service has always come down to three things: speed of response, empathy and emotional intelligence, and effective problem solving. Traditional CSI measures none of these in the moment that matters. Numa's LiveCSI is built specifically to surface and operationalize them in real time.

"CSI tells you what went wrong weeks ago, when it's already too late," said Tasso Roumeliotis, Co-Founder and CEO of Numa. "LiveCSI shows what's happening now – while the customer is still in the dealership or still texting. This is about speed, empathy, and solving problems in the moment. It's about saving the unhappy customer you can still keep."

As part of the launch, Numa is making aggregate, anonymized LiveCSI data—based on thousands of dealerships—publicly visible at csi.numa.com . For the first time, anyone in the industry can see real-time customer experience trends across automotive retail, updated continuously throughout the day.

The site includes:

Live, industry-wide CSI benchmarks

OEM-level views showing how customer experience is trending by brand

Comparative insights that reveal when sentiment rises or falls in real time

This data is powered by live customer interactions across calls, texts, and chat—not surveys—and represents one of the largest real-time automotive customer experience datasets ever made visible.

LiveCSI is not just a dealer tool. It gives OEMs and dealer groups a new way to truly assess dealership performance—without waiting for monthly reports or relying on incomplete, low-response survey samples.

With LiveCSI, organizations can:

Benchmark rooftops against peers in real time

Track sentiment trends across regions, brands, and time periods

Identify systemic issues early—before they impact CSI scores, incentives, or allocation

Separate operational performance from survey noise

Instead of relying on delayed surveys, OEMs and dealer groups gain a leading indicator of dealership health grounded in real customer behavior.

LiveCSI works because Numa is the communication layer. Unlike tools that analyze calls after they end, LiveCSI operates inside every customer interaction as it happens, capturing real-time signals around responsiveness, tone, and resolution.

This allows managers to:

See when response times slip

Detect frustration and emotional escalation

Flag heat cases early

Intervene with context, empathy, and authority

Roumeliotis brings a unique perspective to the problem, having previously been at Bain & Company and a participant in the creation of Net Promoter Score (NPS).

"NPS helped companies stop obsessing over bloated surveys and start focusing on loyalty," Roumeliotis said. "LiveCSI applies that same thinking to automotive—but in real time. It turns CSI from a lagging score into an operational signal built on the fundamentals of great service."

Dealer-level LiveCSI is available at the upcoming NADA conference within the Numa platform. Visit Numa at Booth #3401W. Industry-wide LiveCSI benchmarks are available now at csi.numa.com .

About Numa

Numa is the AI platform elite dealerships use to run customer operations. Our mission is to build the AI-native dealership and help dealers increase profitability by 300% by 2027.

Numa unifies every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels, and deploys AI agents that manage conversations and operational workflows in real time—while intentionally keeping humans in the loop where judgment, empathy, and trust matter most.

Trusted by more than 1,200 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #168 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

To learn more, visit www.numa.com.

SOURCE Numa