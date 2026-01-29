Numa Introduces Four New AI Products to Run Customer Operations in Dealerships

Operator, Opportunities, LiveCSI, and Platform create a new operating model for how modern

dealerships communicate, convert, and retain customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa , the leading AI platform for dealership customer operations, today announced the launch of four new AI products that advance its leadership in AI for automotive retail: Opportunities, Operator, LiveCSI, and Platform. These new products are designed to modernize and help dealerships to respond faster, convert more demand, and retain more customers at scale.

Customer operations has quietly become the primary driver of dealership profitability. Faster response increases conversion. Better follow-through improves retention. Personalized engagement drives upsell. Yet every day, dealerships lose revenue to missed calls, delayed replies, fragmented tools, and customer problems that surface only after the customer has already disengaged.

Numa's mission is to increase dealership profitability by 300% by 2027 by transforming customer operations into a real-time, AI-powered growth engine to capture revenue before it's missed, resolving issues before customers churn, and compounding lifetime value across the ownership lifecycle.

"Dealerships don't lose because of demand," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO and Co-Founder of Numa. "They lose because customer operations break down. Calls go unanswered. Messages pile up. Problems surface too late. Numa applies AI to the moments that actually drive ROI, such as speed, empathy, and problem solving, all delivered in real time."

Opportunities: A Profit Heat-Seeking Missile

Opportunities is Numa's AI-powered outbound engine, built to continuously identify and convert revenue opportunities buried inside dealership data. Opportunities doesn't run campaigns, it identifies demand and converts it.

Instead of relying on static lists or scheduled campaigns, Opportunities operates continuously by detecting live behavioral and operational signals that indicate when a customer is most likely to buy, service, or return.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous AI analysis across real-time signals such as service history, declined recommendations, vehicle age and mileage, recalls, engagement behavior, and conversational sentiment

Dynamic prioritization based on current customer intent—not assumptions

Context-aware outreach that adapts messaging to each customer's situation

Real-time interpretation of replies to identify urgency, hesitation, and buying signals

Opportunities is built on live conversation data inside Numa, not generic CRM rules, meaning signals update continuously and outbound is natively connected to inbound workflows, ensuring conversations move directly into booking without manual re-entry.

ROI impact includes increased service penetration, After Receipt Order (ARO), improved bay utilization, and the capture of service, recall, and upsell revenue that would otherwise decay.

Operator: AI Receptionist for the Main Line—Powered by the Numa Smart Inbox

Operator is Numa's AI receptionist for the dealership's main phone line, orchestrating every inbound interaction using full operational context from the Numa Smart Inbox, the shared system of record for every customer conversation.

Designed around a core belief that great customer operations require speed, context, and human judgment—delivered together. Operator:

Answers every inbound call and message instantly, eliminating coverage gaps

Understands customer intent using full context, including prior conversations, appointments, repair status, vehicle details, and unresolved issues

Routes conversations intelligently across Service, Sales, BDC, and Parts

Automatically captures summaries, updates records, assigns tasks, and maintains continuity

Monitors emotional signals and escalation risk in real time

Operator is human-in-the-loop by design, handling triage and routing resolution while escalating to staff when empathy, judgement, or revenue-impacting decisions are required with full context preserved.

Unlike phone-only AI, Operator maintains continuity across calls, texts, chats, departments, and shifts, giving managers real-time visibility into in-progress interactions, not just outcomes. The result: faster response, higher conversion, fewer missed calls, less internal rework, and fewer customer issues created by silence or miscommunication.

LiveCSI: Real-Time AI Visibility Into Customer Experience and Risk

LiveCSI replaces lagging CSI surveys with real-time operational visibility into customer sentiment across live conversations such as calls, texts, and chat.

Rather than waiting weeks for OEM survey results from a small subset of customers, LiveCSI continuously analyzes sentiment throughout the day, providing:

A live view of dealership sentiment and health

Automatic detection of negative shifts

Heat-case alerts before issues escalate

Department-level insights across Service, Sales, and Parts

By surfacing issues while they can still be resolved, LiveCSI helps dealerships prevent CSI loss, avoid negative reviews, protect incentives, and retain at-risk customers. Live CSI doesn't explain what went wrong last month, it protects what happens next.

Platform: One Trusted Communication Layer for the Dealership

Platform unifies dealership and vendor communication through a single AI-powered communication layer anchored to one trusted dealership phone number. By routing all vendor messaging through Numa, Platform:

Eliminates fragmented customer communication

Maintains bi-directional messaging so replies remain actionable

Gives dealerships full visibility into vendor-driven interactions

Provides a single API for vendors without a fragmented SMS infrastructure

The result is higher engagement, better show rates, fewer lost conversations, and a consistent, trusted customer experience no matter how many tools are involved.

Customer Operations AI Built for Profit

Together, these products establish a new operating model for dealerships with Numa Customer Operations AI:

Opportunities convert hidden demand into booked revenue

Operator delivers speed, insight, and human judgment on every inbound interaction

LiveCSI surfaces risk early and protects retention

Platform unifies communication across tools and vendors

This is AI applied to the three levers that actually drive dealership profit:

Faster response

Better retention

More upsell, captured earlier

Not more dashboards. Not more surveys. A system that runs customer operations in real time and turns them into a growth engine.

Numa will be attending the 2026 NADA Show in Las Vegas — booth #3401W — to connect with automotive industry executives and dealership leaders to discuss how Numa's Customer Operations AI is transforming dealerships into the AI-native dealerships of the future.

To learn more about Numa's offerings, please visit www.numa.com .

About Numa

Numa is the AI platform elite dealerships use to run customer operations. Our mission is to build the AI-native dealership and help dealers increase profitability by 300% by 2027.

Numa unifies every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels, and deploys AI agents that manage conversations and operational workflows in real time—while intentionally keeping humans in the loop where judgment, empathy, and trust matter most.

Trusted by more than 1,200 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #168 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

To learn more, visit www.numa.com.

SOURCE Numa