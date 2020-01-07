Number of Americans Searching for Dry Skin Solutions Peaks During January

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter's toughest weather on its way, Americans are turning to the web for answers about resolving their dry skin as the temperature drops. According to Google Trends, January is the month when searches for "dry skin" peak. From weather conditions like harsh winds to common behaviors like increasing the temperature on the thermostat, winter often causes a rise in flare-ups of skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis and just flat-out dry, itchy skin. In fact, 82 percent of Americans feel that the winter months are when their skin is at its worst, according to survey results from CeraVe®, conducted online by Harris Poll among more than 2,000 U.S. adults. That's why CeraVe®, the therapeutic skincare authority, is helping people find the solution to their dry skin and flare-ups on January 8th, Winter Skin Relief Day.

The key factor for maintaining healthy skin through the toughest parts of the year is keeping skin hydrated. Winter weather and activities to warm up can leech moisture from the skin, so hydration is essential. Dry heat from thermostats, steamy showers and frigid temperatures outside are contributing factors to the loss of hydration and damage to the skin barrier. Ceramides are a crucial component of the skin barrier and help seal in moisture and seal out impurities. Ceramide deficiency occurs naturally in skin over time, but can be exacerbated during the winter, triggering uncomfortable skin conditions associated with the season. People prone to skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and even acne are especially impacted, as the changing weather can lead to flare-ups, making ceramides even more vital to a proper skincare routine.

"Skin becomes drier and more sensitive during the winter, so it's essential to adapt a regular skincare regimen to include rich, moisturizing products," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melissa K. Levin. "Using hydrating creams like CeraVe® Moisturizing Cream daily can help replenish ceramides in the skin barrier, lock in moisture and protect from winter irritants."

Obtaining healthy skin in the winter is possible by giving skin the extra care and hydration it needs. However, the CeraVe® survey found that 30 percent of Americans do not add any additional products to their skincare routines in the winter and 25 percent say they do not even have a skincare routine. Luckily, CeraVe® is here this Winter Skin Relief Day to help combat the effects of winter and give skin the TLC it needs.

"We know people are searching for dry skin solutions during the winter months, so we want to make sure they have the knowledge to make the best decisions for their skin," Derrick Booker, vice president of marketing at CeraVe® said. "CeraVe® remains committed to helping consumers find the therapeutic skin solutions they need to feel their best and obtain their healthiest skin year-round, especially in the winter."

In honor of Winter Skin Relief Day, CeraVe® is here to ensure consumers learn how to adapt their skincare routines to include products that help replenish ceramides and keep flare-ups of skin concerns to a minimum. CeraVe® offers a wide portfolio of therapeutic products to fit unique skincare needs, including CeraVe® Healing Ointment for dry, cracked skin and CeraVe® Itch Relief Moisturizing Lotion for dry, itchy skin. Both help lock in hydration and relieve irritated skin due to the drying conditions of winter weather and activities. All CeraVe® products are developed with dermatologists and contain an exclusive combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, which are essential to restoring and maintaining the skin's barrier.

For more information about CeraVe®, visit www.cerave.com.

