CeraVe Releases "Cleanse Like a Derm - a CeraVe Soap Opera" Starring Xochitl Gomez

The dramatic soap opera features Xochitl Gomez, known for her role as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and as the most recent winner of "Dancing with the Stars." It also stars Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist and popular social media influencer, and is directed by Milana Vayntrub, widely recognized for her roles in "This Is Us" and AT&T commercials. Filled with all the classic soap opera clichés, the film sees Gomez starring as Xochitl Cleansington, caught in a whirlwind of drama when her beloved CeraVe cleanser is swapped for dreaded bar soap by a fake dermatologist. In a twist, her trusted dermatologist steps in to save the day, only to face off against his own evil twin in a battle to protect everyone's precious skincare routines.

Developed in response to the brand's startling study revealing that 77% of consumers have cleansing habits that would not please a dermatologist2, and the resurgence of soap operas, particularly among Gen Z and Y audiences, "Cleanse Like a Derm" combines nostalgia with education to highlight ideal cleansing practices. The film addresses common bad skincare habits, such as using the wrong soap and sleeping with makeup on, working to debunk these misconceptions and promote proper skincare routines.

Cleansing like a dermatologist is crucial, and CeraVe makes it easy by offering a complete line of dermatologist-developed cleansers for every skin type formulated with three essential ceramides to restore the skin barrier and lock in moisture while keeping irritants out. The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, featuring hyaluronic acid, was designed to cleanse and refresh the skin without over-stripping it or leaving it feeling tight and dry. In a recent study, users saw a significant decrease in dryness, with 84% reporting a reduction in the appearance of dry patches immediately after one use and 95% noting a further reduction eight hours later3.

In addition to the film, CeraVe partnered with 40 influencers to create soap opera-worthy content showcasing bad cleansing habits and the dramatic resolution of using CeraVe cleansers to fix them. Furthermore, the brand worked with board-certified dermatologist influencers to create reaction videos in which they debunked bad cleansing habits and highlighted the benefits of the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

"While soap operas are known for their dramatic flair, learning that many consumers were using soap to wash their face emphasized the need for some dermatologist skincare-expert education," said Melanie Vidal, CeraVe Global General Manager. "By partnering with talented individuals like board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela and Xochitl Gomez, we can effectively reach a Gen Z audience and teach them how to cleanse like a dermatologist, all while maintaining the signature CeraVe humor that resonates with our audience."

"As a dermatologist, my top cleansing rule, which my colleagues also endorse, is to use a cleanser that both cleanses and hydrates the skin," said Dr. Dustin Portela. "CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser does just that and I'm thrilled that the brand is shedding light on this crucial topic in such a creative way. Playing the role of the dermatologist who helps save the day was an incredible experience and I hope it inspires people to cleanse their skin like a dermatologist."

The "Cleanse Like a Derm" soap opera will premiere on July 15th, as well as across social, digital, and streaming platforms. To check out the soap opera and learn more, visit the campaign microsite cerave.com/cleanse-like-a-derm. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US* and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide. Find CeraVe on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

CONTACT:

Christine Alkhawam

CeraVe

[email protected]

Stefanie Schmit

Ogilvy PR

[email protected]

1 CeraVe IPSOS Global Cleansing Study, 2021

2 CeraVe IPSOS Global Cleansing Study, 2021

3 Data on File. L'Oréal.

*IQVIA, ProVoice Survey of 1,000 US Dermatologists, May 2022

SOURCE CeraVe