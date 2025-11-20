Number of U.S. products recalled surges in third quarter of 2025

Sedgwick releases latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sedgwick's latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index, the number of products recalled across the United States surged more than 200% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter. In total, 258.98 million units were impacted in Q3, the highest quarterly total in nearly three years. Notably, every sector analyzed in the report experienced an increase in products recalled quarter-over-quarter.

In contrast, the number of recall events fell modestly, from 861 in Q2 2025 to 782 in Q3. With the exception of pharmaceutical and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food, every sector experienced fewer recall events quarter-over-quarter. Year-to-date, the number of events and recalled products remain lower in 2025 than during the same period in 2024.

However, with stricter regulatory scrutiny and seasonal consumer spending expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter, the landscape remains dynamic. The combination of heightened oversight and increased product movement during the holiday period could yet push 2025 beyond last year's totals.

Sedgwick's quarterly U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index provides in-depth analysis of recall activity across the automotive, consumer product, food and drink, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. The latest edition examines data from July through September 2025, with an early look at emerging trends from October 2025.

In addition to recall data and analysis, the latest Recall Index delivers essential insights into the regulatory developments that shaped the third quarter and perspectives on what product safety stakeholders should anticipate for the remainder of 2025 and beyond. In Q3, safety remained a top priority across industries. Regulators proposed new rules on everything from automated driving systems and lithium-ion batteries to children's toys and meat. The FDA also called for infant formula manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to enhance their product recall communications. Lawmakers introduced several measures to boost U.S. production on a range of goods.

While regulators are increasing oversight in some areas, there is also a broader push to make regulatory systems more efficient and remove barriers to innovation. The FDA introduced guidance for remote regulatory assessments that may enable the agency to conduct more inspections with fewer internal resources. In addition, the FDA may start using AI for some oversight functions, including monitoring direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has also indicated that it would use AI to automate routine tasks.

Although the administration reached trade agreements with several countries in Q3, there is still uncertainty as tariff negotiations with other nations continue and regulators investigate possible import quotas and formulas for drug pricing.

"Businesses will continue to face headwinds from a dynamic regulatory landscape, ongoing supply chain constraints, and shifts in the economy," noted Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President of Client Services for Sedgwick. "Companies will need to be flexible and adapt their business strategies and risk profiles in response to policy changes. Amidst the shifting regulatory landscape, businesses should review their compliance, quality assurance, recall, and crisis plans to ensure they are ready for any in-market event that may occur."

Sedgwick publishes its U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index every quarter. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple government agencies and industries to help stakeholders respond to the regulatory environment, product recalls, and other in-market challenges.

